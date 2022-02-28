Garena to bring K-Pop band BTS to Free Fire in March 2022

The next collaboration to come to Garena's mobile battle royale Free Fire will be with South Korean pop band BTS.

Later this March, the in-game collaboration will bring the K-pop boy band, one of the world’s most streamed musical groups, into the game for a "never-before-seen" event.

Garena has stated that players of Free Fire can look forward to a series of collaboration events and activities, both in the game and beyond.

"Never-before-seen"

"BTS is a global phenomenon; their appeal and influence are unrivalled," said Garena producer Harold Teo.

"We are absolutely excited to welcome BTS as our latest brand ambassador, and can not wait to share the collaboration plans we have in place. Bringing BTS into the Free Fire universe will offer our players more ways to engage with the game, socialise with the community, and enjoy new experiences."

The upcoming collaboration is the most recent in a string of brand partnerships in Free Fire that range from media franchises to race car brands, such as Money Heist, McLaren, Cristiano Ronaldo, and most recently, Assassin’s Creed.

According to Sensor Tower, Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game for January 2022, a testament to the effectiveness that continued liveops and collaborations have on onboarding.