Saudi Arabia approves Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Saudi Arabia has become the first country to recognize and approve of Microsoft’s upcoming acquisition of Activision Blizzard – the biggest ever business deal in the games industry at $68.7 billion.

If a country fails to approve a merger, it scuppers the company’s ability to conduct business within that territory. Although in most cases this does little to prevent a merger or acquisition from completing, in some cases – such as if too many countries or a key market refuse to approve a deal – it can lead to plans being abandoned.

The approval is the first of many necessary for the deal to be completed successfully.

“The General Authority for Competition announces that it has no objection to completing the merger process between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard,” said the Saudi Arabian government in a statement.

Saudi Arabia is set to gain over $1 billion through the deal due to the country’s Public Investment Fund‘s (PIF) stake in the company. As of September, the PIF owned 37.9 million shares in Activision.

Activision Blizzard has faced criticism in recent years due to allegations of sexual harassment within the company, which led to them paying $18 million to affected employees. Microsoft have promised to address the issue and make relevant changes in order to foster a more equitable workplace environment.

