News

Saudi Arabia approves Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard

The Middle Eastern country is the first to recognize the acquisition

Saudi Arabia approves Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard
By , Staff Writer

Saudi Arabia has become the first country to recognize and approve of Microsoft’s upcoming acquisition of Activision Blizzard – the biggest ever business deal in the games industry at $68.7 billion.

If a country fails to approve a merger, it scuppers the company’s ability to conduct business within that territory. Although in most cases this does little to prevent a merger or acquisition from completing, in some cases – such as if too many countries or a key market refuse to approve a deal – it can lead to plans being abandoned.

The approval is the first of many necessary for the deal to be completed successfully.

“The General Authority for Competition announces that it has no objection to completing the merger process between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard,” said the Saudi Arabian government in a statement.

Saudi Arabia is set to gain over $1 billion through the deal due to the country’s Public Investment Fund‘s (PIF) stake in the company. As of September, the PIF owned 37.9 million shares in Activision.

Activision Blizzard has faced criticism in recent years due to allegations of sexual harassment within the company, which led to them paying $18 million to affected employees. Microsoft have promised to address the issue and make relevant changes in order to foster a more equitable workplace environment.

Last year, we listed Activision Blizzard as one of the top 50 mobile game makers. We’ll be announcing our list for 2022 tomorrow.


Tags:
Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Lewis Rees is a journalist, author, and escape room enthusiast based in South Wales. He got his degree in Film and Video from the University of Glamorgan. He's been a gamer all his life.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Jan 18th, 2022

The PocketGamer.biz View: Microsoft acquires Activision Blizzard

News Jan 18th, 2022

Microsoft: mobile gaming key to Activision Blizzard acquisition

News Jan 18th, 2022

Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion cash

News Jul 13th, 2022

Mobile leads Twitter's most discussed games conversations in 2022

News Mar 8th, 2022

Bobby Kotick stepping down from Coca-Cola to focus attention on Activision Blizzard