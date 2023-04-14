It's Awards Season: Vote for PG Connects and come to the Mobile Game Awards

The world of mobile games never sleeps and this year's big news and celebrations just keep on coming.

Pocket Gamer Connects London is THE big London games show and this year’s show – which took place on January 23 to 24 – was our tenth smash in a row.

PGC London 2023 was our biggest yet and saw 2,600 attendees, 1,200+ leading companies, 65 countries represented across six continents and 280+ expert speakers coming together for the big annual event that best celebrates all that’s great in the world of mobile games.

Show your support for PGC

In fact, the show was such a hit that we've been nominated as one of the best UK games events at the upcoming MCV/Develop Awards. A lot of work goes into pulling our PCG events together so if you attended our London show and would like to show your appreciation to the team, we’d love it if you could take the time to vote for us – for free – right here. We really couldn't do it without you.

Thank you kindly – and we hope to see you at our next PCG event in Seattle, May 16 to 17 2023. Great news. Right now you can save up to $180 on your ticket. Find out more here.

All this and the Mobile Games Awards too!

And speaking of events, don't forget that our very own Mobile Game Awards celebrating the best of the business, takes place this coming Thursday, April 20, kick off at 6:30 at Bafta, 195 Piccadilly, London, UK.

If you'd like to join us and some of the biggest names in the games industry as they hoover up the accolades for game of the year, best developer, mobile legend and many more, then you can get all the details and still just about get a ticket right here. But don’t delay, they're selling out fast.

Hope to see you there and thanks, as ever, for all your support!

The Pocket Gamer.biz team