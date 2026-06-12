Asian Champions League records 380m views across three esports titles

Shanghai hosted the event across two venues between May 1st and May 24th.

ACL served as a qualification pathway to the 2026 Esports World Cup.

Vici Gaming, LVG, and GZG secured Esports World Cup qualification through their victories.

Hero Esports has revealed that the 2026 Asian Champions League (ACL) generated more than 380 million total play views and nearly 23m hours watched across Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

As reported by Esports Advocate, the second edition of the tournament took place in Shanghai from May 1st to May 24th, with offline matches hosted at Jixi Showground in Yangpu District and the Star Ring Centre in Minhang District.

Hero Esports said the event featured eight offline match days and 18 online broadcast days. Broadcasts were delivered in multiple languages across five Chinese live streaming platforms: Bilibili, Douyin, DouYu, Huya, and Kuaishou.

Pathway to Paris

ACL also acted as a qualification route for the 2026 Esports World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Paris, France, from July to August.

Moreover, Vici Gaming secured the Dota 2 title, LVG (Lynn Vision Gaming) won the Counter-Strike 2 competition, and GZG (Guangzhou Gaming) claimed the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang championship.

All three teams earned qualification spots for their respective Esports World Cup-linked events.

Hero Esports also pointed to the tournament's commercial ecosystem, which included partnerships with the Esports World Cup, Jinjiang International Group, Jing Dong, AutoFull, ZOWIE, Xuperman, and Red Bull.

The company said the event combined competition with offline brand activations and tourism-related initiatives, positioning ACL as a regional esports property connecting audiences, teams, and commercial partners across Asia.