Battlefield 6 success helps lift EA CEO's pay to $38.6m months after team layoffs

Wilson earned $38.65m, up from $30.53m a year earlier.

His base salary remained unchanged at $1.3m

Battlefield 6's successful launch contributed to EA's business performance assessment.

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson received total compensation of $38.65 million for the 2026 fiscal year, an increase of roughly $8m from the $30.53m he earned the previous year.

As reported by PC Gamer, EA's latest SEC filing showed Wilson's base salary remained unchanged at $1.3m, with the increase largely coming from higher stock awards, incentive compensation and other benefits.

His total compensation has also climbed by more than $13m over the past two fiscal years despite his salary remaining flat.

EA linked part of its business performance to the success of Battlefield 6, stating that the title met all milestones for a high-quality launch, including positive critical reception and stable services and gameplay.

Security costs

Wilson's "other compensation" increased from $678,858 in fiscal 2025 to $2.37m in fiscal 2026. EA said the rise was primarily driven by increased personal security benefits after a 2025 assessment recommended that Wilson use private air travel for both business and personal trips.

The filing states that Wilson was permitted up to 75 hours of personal travel on corporate aircraft, which cost the company $1.25m during the fiscal year.

Wilson's pay increase comes despite EA carrying out layoffs during the fiscal year. The company laid off an undisclosed number of developers who worked on Battlefield 6 following the game's launch, and also cut the entire team behind an all-new, more story-focused Battlefield project.

The 51-year old CEO has been at EA for over 20 years and has served mostly in executive roles including vice president, SVP, and head of EA sports before helming the role of CEO in 2013.