EA names Bangkok and Seoul as hosts for FC Pro Mobile's first global tournaments

Bangkok's Mid-Season Playoffs will feature 24 players competing for $100,000.

The top eight players in Bangkok will qualify for the World Championship.

Seoul will host the inaugural FC Pro Mobile World Championship in October.

Electronic Arts has revealed that Bangkok and Seoul will host the next major tournaments in the EA Sports FC Pro Mobile esports circuit.

The Mid-Season Playoffs will take place from August 6th to 9th at Kantana Post Production Studio in Bangkok.

A total of 24 players who qualified through the Global Qualifiers will compete in a group stage followed by a single-elimination bracket for a share of the $100,000 prize pool.

The tournament will also crown the circuit's first international champion, while the top eight players will secure direct qualification for the inaugural FC Pro Mobile World Championship.

World championship

The World Championship is scheduled for October 19th to 25th, 2026, at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza Showroom in Seoul, South Korea. The event will feature 32 players competing for a $250,000 prize pool and the first FC Pro Mobile World Champion title.

EA said registrations for FC Pro Mobile have continued to grow since the esports circuit was unveiled, creating a structured competitive pathway through local, regional, and global tournaments.

The publisher added that the ecosystem is backed by football leagues and federations alongside publishing partners Nexon, Tencent, and Garena as it expands its global reach.