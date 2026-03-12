Beyond the guesswork: introducing Playable Factory’s AI-generated playables

Teams are producing more playables than ever before - but clarity doesn't scale.

New AI update understands the ‘why’ behind every interaction.

Generate: Creates 10 data-backed playables in one click.

Identify: Pinpoints the parameters that drive the strongest performance.

Scale: Generates 10 new playables specifically designed to outperform the winner.

Berat Oguz, the co-founder and CEO of Playable Factory, outlines how the company has created its new AI generator to radically transform how playable ads are created, measured, and scaled.

When we started building playables at Playable Factory, the entire process was basically guesswork. You were shipping your playable, analysing some key performance indicator (KPI) metrics, and then changing the tutorial hand, maybe adding a timer or some new levels, with the hope that your guesses were the right decision.

Sometimes they were. But often, they weren’t

As time passed, playables became a core growth lever, and these guesses hit a ceiling. Teams are producing more creatives than ever before, but clarity didn’t scale up as playables did. Decisions were made based on signals, taste, and experience.

That gap is the exact reason why we’re introducing the biggest leap in Playable Factory’s history: AI-generated playables.

From shipping playables to understanding them

Playable Factory started as a production engine. Our weapon was our platform that allowed teams to build and test all the creative ideas they had in their minds, but that wasn’t the challenge.

The challenge wasn’t creativity.

The challenge was knowing which ideas were going to be better than the others.

Meet the new era of ‘knowing’

As we created thousands of playables, we’ve realised that performance wasn’t random and there were certain parameters, constraints and patterns that consistently shaped success.

AI-generated playables emerged from that realisation. It’s the intelligence that we’ve needed in the Playable Factory. Fueled by a data set of 50B+ global playable sessions, the new AI understands the ‘why’ behind every interaction. While humans still provide the creativity, the AI simply takes the wheel on optimisation:

Generate: Creates 10 data-backed playables in one click.

Identify: Pinpoints the parameters that drive the strongest performance.

Scale: Generates 10 new playables specifically designed to outperform the winner.

It's an engine that identifies exactly why a playable outperforms another and builds the next winners based on those insights.

What makes Playable Factory different

“The challenge wasn’t creativity. The challenge was knowing which ideas were going to be better than the others.” Berat Oguz

The AI doesn’t only analyse outcomes, it analyses the design. By evaluating, it reveals how a playable is likely to guide player behaviour. And since the system is constantly learning, every session makes it better over time. Patterns become clearer, benchmarks sharper, and outcomes become more and more predictable as we analysed during our closed beta.

Our platform is designed to support creative teams, not to replace them. It makes creative decisions intentional rather than rigid. It’s built on three important points to help teams with tight deadlines, shifting priorities, performance pressure, and wasted spend.

Clarity over complexity

Data signals over opinions

Progress over guesswork

The Road Ahead

To the teams who have trusted Playable Factory as we build this, thank you. Your playables, feedback, and challenges made this AI update possible.

The reality of playables becoming a core growth lever instead of a niche format demands tools that can understand creative quality at scale.

And our mission with Playable Factory remains simple: To make playables intentional, scalable, and faster.

We are moving past the ‘guess and check’ era. This is the next phase of Playable Factory.

And we’re just getting started.