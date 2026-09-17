Black Salt Games unveils new studio Team Trifold

Black Salt Games has unveiled a new studio called Team Trifold.

Black Salt Games, Disc 2 Games and Team Trifold are set to be supported by the experience of newly established Saltworks Entertainment.

Dredge developer Black Salt Games has unveiled a new studio called Team Trifold, currently working on its debut title Nothing Lost.

The new studio joins Black Salt Games and Disc 2 Games in Christchurch, the largest city in New Zealand’s South Island and a growing tech hub in the country. The three of them are developing their own games independently under the same roof.

The three studios are also set to be supported by newly established Saltworks Entertainment, combining shared expertise across production, publishing, marketing, QA, localisation, audio and business operations.

A team of three

Team Trifold’s first title is an action-roguelike with a lineage of heroes, with each loss shaping the next generation. Nothing Lost is expected to remember each attempt the player has made at beating it, infusing powers into the next hero to bring them closer to victory.

It’s being developed by a team of three with a Steam release date yet to be announced.

The studio’s reveal has come as Disc 2 Games released a Steam demo for turn-based tactics RPG Canvas City.

Black Salt Games’ Dredge also started out on Steam and on consoles, where the acclaimed game spent two years before expanding to mobile in 2025. An Apple Arcade edition later followed in early 2026.

"We really enjoy being a small development team," said Black Salt Games CEO Nadia Thorne.

"We find it works well to keep development teams small and creatively focused, while sharing the resources and experience that it doesn't make sense for the teams to necessarily have on hand across the full development of a game."