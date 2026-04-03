New release roundup: The Division Resurgence, Dredge+, Toy Command, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

The Division Resurgence

Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence has launched globally, bringing shooter RPG gameplay and a large-scale open world to iOS and Android.

Set between The Division and The Division 2, this free-to-play Ubisoft title takes place during the Green Poison outbreak in New York City. Signature weapons await, as do a new story campaign and a dedicated PvP mode.

Dredge+

Apple Arcade has angled up a new version of Dredge, delivering the fishing horror game to subscribers with all its DLC for bait. The Pale Reach, The Iron Rig, Blackstone Key and the custom rod are all included.

Almost 18 months on from the base game’s original mobile release, this Apple Arcade edition offers another way to play in Black Salt Games’ open-world archipelago, which includes more than 125 species to fish up over its day-night cycle.

Mochi-O

When war strikes, homeland defence only has one port of call: enlist the help of a very violent hamster.

Mochi-O tasks players with caring for the titular hamster in a game that’s part pet simulator, part shooter. Developer Zxima decided the hamster should handle the weaponry, while players hold Mochi-O in their hand and point their pet towards the chaos.

Star Savior

Studiobside's RPG Star Savior sees players take on the role of captain in turn-based battles with heroines by their side.

Forming the right team is essential, assembling characters with a range of skills and abilities, meanwhile building bonds with an array of anime ladies.

My Very Hungry Caterpillar+

Taking one famished caterpillar into the digital age, My Very Hungry Caterpillar+ is StoryToys’ adaptation of children’s author Eric Carle’s work.

Now, Apple Arcade subscribers can experience this beloved insect’s journey from egg to butterfly, presented at a gentle pace with fun activities, plenty of snacks and a leafy bed at the end of the day.

Baseball Hits 26

Officially licensed MLB players face off in the digital realm via Ares Interactive and 7th Inning’s Baseball Hits 26.

Baseball fans can build their dream team and tap to swing at incoming pitches, competing with other clubs on their way to the top.

Toy Command

Play Game Entertainment has launched idle squad RPG Toy Command. The title shrinks players down to toy size so they can join an army of toys in battle.

Facing down enemy after enemy, players must make real-time commands while making strategic use of positioning, meanwhile building their ideal squad.