Blizzard developers ratify first union contract with Microsoft covering AI, layoffs and remote work

Material changes involving AI must be bargained over before implementation.

Workers receive new protections around layoffs, severance, remote work and game credits.

The contract remains in place for four to five years depending on the bargaining group.

Nearly 1,900 Blizzard Entertainment workers have voted to ratify their first union contract with parent company Microsoft after more than two years of bargaining.

As reported by Kotaku, the agreement includes new protections around generative AI, crediting, remote work and layoffs. It also consolidates Blizzard’s existing unions into three larger bargaining units.

One covers World of Warcraft, Blizzard QA and Hearthstone, while a second includes platform and technology, customer support and localisation, and story and franchise development.

The third combines Diablo and Overwatch workers, which previously operated as separate units.

AI protections

The contract states that AI tools can support human judgment and creativity but requires human control and review. Any AI implementation that would materially affect work performed by union employees must have its impact bargained over before being introduced.

Workers will also be credited by name in games they worked on, while some roles will be designated hybrid with procedures for applying to work fully remotely.

Layoffs require 60 days’ notice or pay in lieu, alongside one week of severance for every six months of employment and 14 months of recall rights. The agreement also includes successorship protections if Blizzard is acquired.

The contracts will remain in place for four to five years depending on the bargaining unit.