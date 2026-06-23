Brawl Stars teams up with Adidas for first apparel collaboration

Adidas and Brawl Stars have launched a multi-phase collaboration spanning gaming, fashion and live events.

The event marks Brawl Stars’ first-ever skin collaboration with an apparel brand.

AdiClub members can redeem exclusive in-game rewards through the Adidas app.

Adidas and Brawl Stars have penned a multi-phase partnership that combines in-game content, real-world fan activation and a new apparel collection inspired by the mobile game.

The collaboration began with the adidas Starr Cup, a two-week in-game tournament running from June 18th to July 2nd.

The event introduces Super Ball, a new version of Brawl Ball featuring gameplay additions such as keeper bots, charged shots and timed passes.

Players can compete in daily matchups, progress through ranked stages and unlock exclusive Adidas-themed skins, marking Brawl Stars’ first skin collaboration with an apparel brand.

AdiClub members will also be able to redeem in-game rewards, including pins, icons and sprays, through the Adidas app during the event.

Apparel collection launches in August

The partnership will expand beyond the game with Starr Drop Unlocked, a junior apparel and footwear collection arriving in select Adidas stores and online on August 1st.

Inspired by Brawl Stars characters Spike, Leon, Edgar and Nita, the range includes hoodies, T-shirts, track pants, track jackets and footwear based on the Samba and Superstar silhouettes. A second collection is planned for 2027.

Brawl Stars will also feature at Adidas’ Home of Soccer fan event in Brooklyn, New York, on June 20th and 21st.

Visitors to the pop-up at Brooklyn Bridge Park will be able to explore merchandise, take part in gameplay activities, win giveaways and test their skills against the Robo Keeper penalty challenge.