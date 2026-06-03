Miraculous and Rabbids launch cross-experience Roblox collaboration

Miraculous and Rabbids are launching a crossover event across three Roblox experiences from June 10th.

Miraculous RP is approaching 930 million lifetime visits on Roblox.

Miraculous Corp and Ubisoft are bringing the Miraculous and Rabbids franchise to Roblox in a new crossover event which links multiple experiences through a shared storyline.

The event runs from June 10th for an initial two-week period. The collaboration consists of Miraculous RP: Quests of Ladybug and Cat Noir, Miraculous Tower Rush and Rabbids Takeover.

Miraculous RP: Quests of Ladybug and Cat Noir is approaching 930 million lifetime visits on Roblox, while Rabbids Takeover launched as Ubisoft’s first experience on the platform back in December last year.

The companies state this marks the first time that a major entertainment franchise and games IP have all been simultaneously active across multiple Roblox experiences as part of a wider connected narrative.

Connected experience

Each experience will retain its own core gameplay while adding event-specific content to the overarching narrative. Players will be able to use integrated teleportation systems to move between titles, connecting them in this wider cross-experience.

“This is about moving beyond standalone collaborations and building connected worlds,” said Elinor Schops, VP of digital and gaming at Miraculous Corp. “Players aren’t just participating in separate events - they’re stepping into a shared story that unfolds across multiple experiences.”

Director of global brand partnerships, Vincent Coudert at Ubisoft added: “Rabbids and Miraculous each have incredibly distinct identities, so bringing them together is an opportunity to create a crossover that feels both unexpected and highly entertaining.

"With Roblox as the entry point, we’re able to introduce that collaboration in an interactive way while exploring how these two universes can come together across broader storytelling and entertainment experiences.”

The crossover marks one of Roblox’s largest franchise collaborations to date.