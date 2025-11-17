Hot Five: Subway Surfers+ coming to Apple Arcade, Ubisoft postpones H1 earnings call, and Krafton offers voluntary resignations

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Sybo to launch Subway Surfers+ expansion on Apple Arcade

Subway Surfers+ will launch on Apple Arcade on December 4th, bringing fan-favourite content, characters and World Tour locations from across the game’s 13-year history.

New content will include a new skill-based jetpack mini-game where players can continue their run after failing, bringing a new twist to the gameplay.

Meanwhile, Subway Surfers Blast and Subway Surfers Match have been added to web gaming platform Poki.

2) Ubisoft postpones half-year earnings and requests trading halt

Ubisoft postponed its H1 earnings call shortly before the expected release of its financials.

The reason for the delay was not disclosed, but a statement from Ubisoft said it had requested Euronext to halt trading of its shares and bonds from the market from November 14th until the publication of its financial results.

3) Krafton is offering voluntary resignations to employees amid AI-first shift

Krafton is offering voluntary resignations to employees including junior staff who have spent five years or less at the company.

The announcement has come despite Krafton’s strongest-ever third quarter, with year-to-date revenue reaching almost $1.7 billion.

4) Roblox hit Jailbreak is getting an animated movie

Roblox game Jailbreak is being adapted into an animated movie by Wind Sun Sky Entertainment, called Jailbreak: Rising City.

This marks the first Roblox game-turned-movie. Though no cast or release date has been revealed, a promotional image does show five 3D characters.

5) Top 50 mobile games could all face higher 20% fee under Epic and Google's Play Store plans

Under Google's newly proposed amendment, all of October's 50 top-grossing mobile games could face the new 20% fee on all or some of their in-app purchases, based on our investigation.

Fees will be determined by how advantageous purchases are for players.