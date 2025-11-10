Roblox hit Jailbreak is getting an animated movie

The film aims to introduce Jailbreak to new audiences and boost the game’s long-term revenue.

Roblox hit game Jailbreak is being adapted into an animated movie by Wind Sun Sky Entertainment.

As reported by Kidscreen, the movie is titled Jailbreak: Rising City and will be the first Roblox game-turned-movie aimed at reaching new audiences and growing revenue.

No cast or release date has been revealed yet, with only one promo image showing five 3D characters, including an angry chipmunk and a robotic cowboy.

The movie will reportedly tell a slightly different story from the game’s cops-and-robbers premise, but will act as the launchpad for a larger franchise, including an animated series and short-form spin-offs.

Franchise potential

Alex Balfanz and Keanu Jacobson created Jailbreak under the team Badimo.

The game lets players choose between criminals and police in a sandbox heist setting, and has become a major Roblox hit with over 7.6 billion plays since launching in 2017.

Following the theatrical success of The Minecraft Movie and Five Nights at Freddy's, Jailbreak: Rising City could be the next big game universe to hit Hollywood and pave the way for more Roblox film adaptations.

