Baobab to adapt Roblox hits Deepwoken, Natural Disaster Survival and Barry’s Prison Run for film and TV

Natural Disaster Survival remains one of Roblox’s longest-running titles, surpassing 4.1bn visits since launching in 2008.

Barry’s Prison Run has rapidly scaled into a major franchise candidate, generating more than 42bn minutes of player engagement.

Deepwoken stands out as Roblox’s most successful paid access title.

Baobab Studios has secured exclusive film and television rights to three popular titles from the Roblox ecosystem to transform user-generated game worlds into long-form animated franchises.

As reported by Deadline, the Emmy-winning animation studio led by Eric Darnell and Maureen Fan will adapt Natural Disaster Survival, Barry’s Prison Run and Deepwoken into animated features and series in collaboration with their original creators.

Baobab said the projects were selected based on sustained player engagement and world-building potential rather than short-term popularity.

Transmedia expansion

Natural Disaster Survival, created by Stickmasterluke, first launched in 2008 and has recorded more than 4.1 billion visits, making it one of the longest-running successes on Roblox.

Barry’s Prison Run, developed by PlatinumFalls, has also surpassed 4.1bn visits - achieved within four years. It has seen more than 42bn minutes of engagement.

Mranwhile Deepwoken, a paid-access action RPG from Monad Studios, has drawn nearly 1.5bn visits since its release in 2021.

Backed by Disney and Comcast, Baobab has increasingly focused on projects that blend animation, games and interactive storytelling, positioning user-generated game ecosystems as a new frontier for franchise development.

The transmedia trend is seeing an increasing number of game IPs expand into movies and shows, including Umamusume: Pretty Derby and Roblox hit Jailbreak.