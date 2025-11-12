Poki expands Sybo partnership to bring more Subway Surfers titles to the web

Subway Surfers Blast and Subway Surfers Match are now available to play directly in the browser on Poki.

Players can now experience the Subway Surfers universe in new puzzle-based formats via the browser.

Poki says web gaming continues to grow as HTML5 and mobile browser performance improve.

Web gaming platform Poki has expanded its partnership with Sybo to bring more of the developer's games to the web-based service.

Subway Surfers Blast and Subway Surfers Match are now playable on Poki, giving the platform’s users access to two more games from the Subway Surfers universe.

Poki said the original Subway Surfers has become one of its most successful games since its web launch, reaching over 1.7 billion plays and 21,000 years of total playtime across seven years.

Subway Surfers Blast is a fast-paced tile-matching game where players collect stars to unlock and decorate different locations, while Subway Surfers Match offers a match-3 puzzle-solving adventure through Subway City.

Building together

Founded in 2014, Poki has expanded to offer developers broader distribution and new opportunities for audience and revenue growth as web gaming continues to improve with mobile browsers and HTML5.

“The extraordinary success of Subway Surfers on Poki demonstrates the power of web to connect established titles with millions of new users," said Poki co-founder Michiel van Amerongen.

“We’re delighted to extend our partnership with SYBO and proud they have once again trusted us to be the home of their IP on web, meeting our players’ voracious appetite for high-quality, free-to-play content. We look forward to continuing to build the future of casual gaming together.”

Sybo CEO Mathias Gredal Nørvig commented: “As the most downloaded mobile game of all time, we’re passionate about bringing Subway Surfers to as many gamers as possible across platforms and devices.

“Our collaboration with Poki helps us accomplish that. Bringing Subway Surfers Blast and Subway Surfers Match to the web allows players of our original title to experience Subway Surfers in a whole new way, and help others discover the franchise for the first time.”