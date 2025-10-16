SYBO teams up with Innersloth to bring Among Us into Subway Surfers for the first time

Players must uncover the Impostor in a new themed challenge called “Find the Impostor.”

Mobile games developer SYBO has collaborated with Innersloth to bring Among Us content into Subway Surfers.

Launching on October 20th, the crossover will run for three weeks, featuring Among Us Crewmates in Subway Surfers and a special in-game challenge where players must identify the Impostor.

The event also introduces the limited-time Among Us Staged City Tour, where players unlock characters and hoverboards alongside a new themed challenge called “Find the Impostor.”

The move marks the first crossover between the two hit mobile games and will run until November 3rd, 2025.

New offerings

Players can unlock six new Among Us-inspired characters that blend Crewmate designs with Subway Surfers favourites, including Crewmate Jake, Crewmate Guard, Crewmate Tricky, and Crewmate Spike.

“We constantly aim to provide fresh ways for players to engage with the world of Subway Surfers, and our recent collaborations with Brawl Stars, 8 Ball Pool, and Crossy Road showed us firsthand how excited our community was to see their favourite games collide,” said SYBO CEO Mathias Gredal Nørvig.

“Our partnership with Among Us is the next stage of that evolution, and we’re looking forward to introducing a layer of social deduction to Subway Surfers’ classic run.”

Innersloth communications director Victoria Tran commented: “We're thrilled to have this collaboration between our games. This is such a fun opportunity for all players to experience even more exciting gameplay and chaos. Partnerships like these are a great way to bring our communities together.”