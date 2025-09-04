SYBO teams up with Supercell for Subway Surfers and Brawl Stars crossover event

Subway Surfers adds a Brawl Stars-themed world, six new characters, and its first competitive multiplayer mode.

Brawl Stars launches Subway Run, a 10-player race with Subway Surfers-inspired rewards and power-ups.

SYBO says competitive play has been one of the most requested features in Subway Surfers’ 13-year history.

The crossover builds on earlier Subway Surfers collaborations with Crossy Road and 8 Ball Pool.

SYBO has partnered with Supercell for a dual-game crossover event between Subway Surfers and Brawl Stars.

In Subway Surfers, players can now explore a Brawl Stars-themed world with six new unlockable characters. The update also introduces Showdown, the game’s first competitive multiplayer mode.

Brawl Stars, on the other hand, is hosting a Subway Surfers-themed season that introduces the game’s first racing mode, Subway Run, a 10-player race through checkpoints to the finish line.

The season also adds Subway Surfers-inspired rewards and power-ups, including eight “Subway Supers” like Super Sneakers, Brawler Magnet, Hoverboard Charge, and Jetpack.

New offerings

The four-week collaboration event, now live in both games, features new themed unlockables, competitive modes, and additional exclusive content.

“A competitive game mode within Subway Surfers has been one of the most requested features from our community over the last 13 years,” said SYBO head of player experience Celia Zimmermann.

“We knew there was no better time to introduce a competitive element to the game than during a crossover with Brawl Stars. We’re excited to bring this collaboration to life and incorporate elements from Brawl Stars’ beloved multiplayer-style gameplay into Subway Surfers for the very first time.”

The collaboration follows Subway Surfers’ earlier crossovers this year, including with Crossy Road in March and a three-week dual-game collaboration with 8 Ball Pool in August.

