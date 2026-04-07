March 2026 mobile game charts: Brawl Stars revenue rises nearly 50%

Below you can see the latest top games and companies by downloads and revenue for March 2026, as well as the big stories and trends from the last month. Data is provided by AppMagic.

Check out profiles of the world's top publishers in the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 list. Meet them in person at events like Pocket Gamer Connects Malmö on May 27th to 28th and PGC Barcelona on June 15th to 16th.

Note that these estimates are based on gross revenue from player spending across the App Store and Google Play only. It does not feature estimates from alternative marketplaces or direct-to-consumer platforms.

The Top Grossing Mobile Games

The big story: Brawl Stars rises

Supercell is doing it again. Brawl Stars, which experienced a spectacular rise in revenue and engagement in 2024, dipped again in 2025.

But now it’s back to growth again, banking $48.6m in March 2026, a rise of 46.8% from February. That comes after a 9.2% increase from January to February. In March, Brawl Stars was the 19th top grossing mobile game worldwide.

The rise coincides with new additions to the game like Chaos Drops, Vaults, Buffies and Prestige over the last few months.

Chaos Drops are described as a supercharged version of Star Drops with a new rarity level and are worth an average of 4x more.

Buffies, meanwhile, are a new buff to Starr Powers, Gadgets and Hypercharge. Each Brawler gets three Buffies and can be purchased for 1,000 coins and 2,000 Power Points from the new Claw Machine. The team said the new feature was added to increase depth in gameplay without making it more complicated. The change comes as fewer Hypercharges are expected to be released from now on.

A new Brawl Pass item, Keys, were also introduced for the Brawl Pass Vault. Players can use keys to unlock a different category, such as Resources, Skins, Brawlers and Buffies. Supercell said this was designed to give players mor freedom in how they want to progress.

Brawl Stars GM Frank Keienburg went into detail on the past year’s highs and lows in this blog post. The launch of update 63 in September, which included a new event currency with its own reward track, controllable power-ups with its own joystick and other changes, stabilised retention numbers and stopped the game’s DAU decline.

Update 65, the last to release in 2025, introduced Buffies, Chaos Drops and Brawl Pass 3.0. Keienburg called this the most successful update of the year as engagement numbers started growing significantly from day one. January and February were said to have sustained that positive momentum.

Other notable stories:

Microfun’s Gossip Harbor broke $100m in monthly net revenue for the first time, picking up $144.1m in gross player spending.

Konami’s Professional Baseball Spirits A had its best month since April 2022 as player spending hit $45.7m, up 345.8% from February.

Century Games’ merge game Tasty Travels continued its rise with a record $29.3m in March. That made it the second top grossing merge title in the world. Three of the top four titles in the genre now come from China.

Playtika and SuperPlay’s Disney Solitaire also hit a record, bringing in $34.1m last month.

Tencent launched monster-collecting RPG Roco Kingdom: World on March 26th and it swiftly bagged $13.5m in six days.

The top grossing mobile games for March 2026

The world’s top grossing mobile game on the App Store and Google Play in March was Tencent’s Honor of Kings, which racked up $190.3 million, a decline of 10.9% from February 2026 and a rise of 23.1% year-over-year.

In second was FunFly’s Last War: Survival with $178.6m, followed by Century Games’ Whiteout Survival in third with $160.8m.

Overall, the mobile games market generated $6.6 billion from worldwide player spending across the App Store and Google Play in March 2026, a decline of 3.3% Y/Y and a rise of 3.5% M/M.

Most Downloaded Mobile Games

The big stories: Subway Surfers City races up the download charts

Sybo’s new release Subway Surfers City, launched on February 26th this year, got a big push for installs in March.

The title picked up 11.9 million downloads, ranking it as the eighth most installed mobile game across the App Store and Google Play worldwide last month. That puts it around 1.6m downloads short of its predecessor, Subway Surfers, which ranked fifth with 13.5m installs.

The launch of the new game, for March at least, didn’t appear to meaningfully impact downloads for the original Subway Surfers.

Check out our interview about the development and launch of Subway Surfers City here.

The big stories: Fortnite’s return to Google Play sparks best ever month

Fortnite returned to Google Play on March 19th following a years long legal battle over platform fees and anti-steering policies, resulting in a recent settlement between Epic Games and Google.

Relaunched on March 19th, 2026, the battle royale hit racked up approximately 7.5 million downloads across the App Store and Google Play by the end of the month.

Notably, Fortnite accumulated around 6.7m installs in March on Google Play alone - its best month ever on the platform. Its previous peak was 3.3m in May 2020, a few months before it was removed from the marketplace.

The title isn’t showing significant revenue on Google Play though. It generated $462k in March, while the App Store version picked up $2.7m. Of course, with Epic focusing on markets with anti-steering measures removed and more favourable revenue shares, it’s likely the company is shifting users to its own payments platform.

Other notable stories:

Last Asylum: Plague, a new 4X strategy game from Puzzles & Survival developer 37Games, picked up 5.7m downloads and $10m in March.

First launched in 2017, Earthkwak Games’ Super Bear Adventure shot to new found popularity in 2025 and just had its second best month ever for downloads, generating 8.1m installs last month.

Most downloaded mobile games for March 2026

The most downloaded mobile game in March was Hungry Studio’s Block Blast, picking up 26.6m installs. Garena’s Free Fire took second with 22.5m, while Roblox accumulated 18m downloads.

Overall, the global mobile games market generated nearly 5bn downloads in March 2026, up 2.5% Y/Y and 8.6% M/M.

Top performing mobile games publishers by revenue

The big story: Microfun’s sharp rise

In the February charts, we noted Microfun’s merge sensation Gossip Harbor had a rare decline with a 4.8% drop month-on-month. In March, however, it broke $100m in monthly net revenue for the first time, hitting $144.1m in gross player spending.

That led to Microfun breaking a record once again for monthly revenue across its portfolio, reaching $182.5m in March. The developer ranked as the fifth top grossing games company worldwide for the month, above FunFly, King and Scopely.

While Gossip Harbor is the clear leader in its portfolio, Microfun’s other top titles include Seaside Escape and Flambé - two merge games generating millions of dollars each month.

The Top grossing mobile publishers for March 2026

Tencent ranked number one for games publisher revenue at $656.5m in March. Century Games took second spot with $322.9m, while Dream Games entered the top three with $201m.

Rounding out the top five were Playrix in fourth with $187.8m and Microfun in fifth with $182.5m.

Top performing mobile games publishers by downloads

Top mobile game publishers for downloads in March 2026

Miniclip retained the top spot once again with 104.4m downloads in March 2026. Azur Games placed second with 92.5m installs and Voodoo ranked third with 82m.

SayGames took fourth with 68.2m downloads, while Outfit 7 ranked fifth with 59.4m.