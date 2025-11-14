Krafton is offering voluntary resignations to employees amid AI-first shift

The move follows major ₩100bn investments in India and AI, even as domestic roles are reduced.

PUBG developer Krafton has started offering voluntary resignations to employees including junior staff with five years or less of service.

As reported by Business Korea, following a major ₩100 billion ($69m) investment in becoming an AI-first company, the developer is effectively looking to cut domestic human roles.

On November 12th, 2025, Krafton told staff that it is launching a voluntary resignation program, offering payouts tied to tenure: six months’ salary for up to one year of service, 12 months for up to two years, 18 months for up to five, 24 months for up to eight, 30 months for up to 11, and 36 months for those with more than 11 years.

The announcement comes after Krafton’s strongest-ever third quarter, with year-to-date revenue reaching ₩2.407 trillion ($1.65bn) and operating profit hitting a record ₩1.052tn ($720m)

Krafton claims the voluntasry resignation program is assistance for employees, not a workforce reduction.

"The core purpose is to support members in proactively designing their growth direction and embarking on new challenges both inside and outside the company amid the era of AI transformation," a Krafton representative said.

“The company plans to support members in autonomously deciding whether to continue the direction of change internally or expand externally."

Elsewhere, Krafton recently outlined its shift to becoming an “AI First” company, with CEO Kim Chang-han saying the firm will automate work using agentic AI so employees can focus on creativity and complex problem-solving.