Sybo to launch Subway Surfers+ expansion on Apple Arcade 

The expansion brings back fan-favorite characters and World Tour destinations from the past 13 years.

Subway Surfers+ introduces a new skill-based Jetpack mini-game to extend failed runs.

Apple Arcade is also adding Glassbreakers, PowerWash Simulator, Cult of the Lamb, and Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm+.

Apple and Sybo have revealed Subway Surfers is getting its first expansion on Apple Arcade.

The expansion is titled Subway Surfers+ and will launch on Apple Arcade on December 4th, 2025.

Apple said the game delivers the classic endless runner experience with fully uninterrupted gameplay as part of its “App Store Greats” collection of ad-free titles.

Moreover, Subway Surfers+ will offer a mix of fan-favourite content, characters, and World Tour locations from the game’s 13-year history, including the North Pole, Ireland, Copenhagen, and Las Vegas.

New releases

The expansion also adds a new skill-based Jetpack mini-game that lets players continue their run after failing, offering a twist on the original gameplay.

Aside from Subway Surfers+, Apple Arcade is adding four more titles to its catalogue, including Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss, PowerWash Simulator, Cult of the Lamb Arcade Edition, and Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm+.

Earlier this month, MySims: Cozy Bundle also launched on Apple Arcade, combining MySims and MySims Kingdom in one mobile package where players rebuild their town, complete residents’ requests, and attract new characters.