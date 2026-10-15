Brazil president signs decree implementing Legal Framework for the Games Industry

The measures cover funding, talent development, exports and international partnerships.

Game Brasil will provide a free platform to showcase Brazilian games.

The framework recognises esports as a competitive sporting activity.

Brazil president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has signed a decree to implement the country's Legal Framework for the Games Industry, advancing plans to support game development, talent training, investment and international growth.

He signed the decree on October 14th, following the legislation's enactment in 2024. The move connects games with government policies covering culture, technology, innovation and business development.

The measures cover access to funding for game development, research and innovation, alongside new university programmes across Brazil's five regions and more professional training opportunities.

Industry support

The government also plans to promote exports, attract investment and support international partnerships. A free public platform called Game Brasil will showcase locally developed games and help players discover where to find them.

Other provisions cover intellectual property protection, accessibility and safeguards for children and young people. The framework also recognises esports as a competitive sporting activity, supporting its inclusion in public policies covering athletes, competitions, integrity and accessibility.

The government has proposed making financing through Brazil's Audiovisual Sector Fund more accessible by lowering minimum loan amounts and interest rates, subject to approval.

Industry association Abragames contributed to the interministerial working group that informed the decree. Through Brazil Games, its export programme developed with ApexBrasil, the organisation will continue connecting Brazilian companies with international publishers, studios and investors.