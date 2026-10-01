NetEase Games Club partners with EBANX projecting $8.4bn in LATAM revenue this year

NetEase Games Club has partnered with EBANX to enable local payment options in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Peru.

Pix is said to be used by around 96% of Brazil’s adult population.

NetEase Games Club has partnered with EBANX to introduce a range of local payment methods for players in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Peru.

The payment options include Pix, SPEI, PagoEfectivo and Mercado Pago.

The move aims to ease the purchasing process for players in Latin America. Pix is said to be used by around 96% of Brazil’s adult population, for example, equating to 170 million people. Conversely, 60m people in the country don’t have a credit card.

PagoEfectivo reaches 64% of Peru’s adult population and SPEI reaches more than 50% of adults in Mexico.

Billions in expectations

NetEase Games Club will offer these payment methods in Where Winds Meet, Marvel Rivals and other NetEase titles. The five Latin American countries are part of the "initial rollout".

Based on Payment and Commerce Market Intelligence data analysed by EBANX, the pair anticipate these five markets will generate $8.4 billion in games revenue by the end of this year. Brazil, the largest of these markets and the country where EBANX was founded, is expected to contribute $3.8bn.

It's worth noting games like Where Winds Meet are available across platforms, meaning this likely isn't all expected from mobile.

"The next wave of video game growth is coming from emerging markets, and Latin America is leading it," said EBANX VP of commercial for APAC Sean Yu.

"By combining cards with the local payment methods players actually use, NetEase Games Club is building a truly localised checkout experience and unlocking access to a much larger share of the region's revenue potential."