Microsoft's Xbox originally launched on November 15th, 2001.

Microsoft owns Activision Blizzard and King, presenting many IP opportunities and a mobile audience.

King is celebrating the platform's 25th anniversary with eight crossovers in Candy Crush Saga.

Pins and remixed music are featured in-game from a range of franchises.

Candy Crush Saga’s new Game On Season sees the match-3 giant teaming up with eight IPs at once, designed to celebrate Xbox’s 25th anniversary.

The collaboration taps into Xbox exclusives like Halo with special in-game pins and remixed music. It also extends to classic mascots and franchises seen across platforms, provided they’ve made themselves at home on Xbox too, such as Spyro and Banjo-Kazooie.

This mass-IP season has come to life following some of the largest M&A activity the games industry has ever seen. After all, King was acquired for $5.9 billion more than a decade ago by Activision Blizzard - long the owner of many featured IPs. Then, in 2023, Activision Blizzard was bought by Microsoft for $68.7bn, famously the industry’s most expensive acquisition to date.

It’s an alignment of the stars that’s situated King in a position to work with both companies, able to reimagine some well-known IPs in its own style. The process has helped strengthen relationships with the studios behind those brands too, potentially opening even more doors in the future.

We speak with Candy Crush’s head of product Trevor Burrows and head of audio Dominique Devoucoux about this large-scale collaboration, adapting the likes of Fallout and Forza Horizon into the Candy Crush style, and how it’s all possible.

“Game On Season was developed as a celebration of Xbox’s 25th anniversary, bringing teams together to create something enjoyable for players.” Trevor Burrows

"Being part of the Xbox family opens up opportunities to collaborate across iconic games, characters and worlds. King brings a different kind of play to that family: accessible casual games that people can fit into their day," Burrows begins.

"This collaboration is an opportunity to bring those worlds and audiences together through Candy Crush, reimagining familiar favourites in a new and playful way."

Creative decisions

Candy Crush has crossed over with other IPs in the past, such as during Warcraft’s 30th anniversary in 2024, but never before has the puzzle giant partnered with so many games in one campaign. Devoucoux describes it as "a much broader creative conversation than taking inspiration from a single franchise".

Halo, Fallout, Spyro, Banjo-Kazooie, Crash Bandicoot, Sea of Thieves, Doom and Forza are all included in this collab. Each has in-game representation via collectable pins, currently obtainable within Candy Crush over the course of the season. Some have also been produced physically, featuring team-ups like Banjo with King’s own Yeti.

Furthermore, Halo, Fallout, Banjo-Kazooie, Sea of Thieves, Doom and Forza have received musical representation in Candy Crush with ‘Candyfied’ orchestral remixes, able to be heard in-game and on streaming services.

"For me, ‘Candyfied’ means taking the musical identity of an iconic game and reimagining it through the colourful, playful and sometimes unexpected musical world of Candy Crush," explains Devoucoux.

"The real creative challenge is identifying what makes the original music so distinctive and finding new ways to express those qualities through a completely different musical arrangement."

“Familiar themes can also give someone a reason to take a fresh look at Candy Crush, but that’s different from claiming a measurable acquisition or retention effect.” Dominique Devoucoux

When deciding which IPs to feature, considerations included diversity of brands, player research and the creative opportunities a franchise could bring to pins and in-game music. Conversations were had with the teams that know those worlds best. Ultimately, the IPs selected are intended to showcase the breadth of the Xbox family while resonating with Candy Crush’s audience.

"For the music, we were particularly interested in franchises with strong and recognisable musical identities, but also in creating a collection that would showcase the diversity of music across Xbox's history," says Devoucoux.

"From the intensity of Doom to the epic, atmospheric sound of Halo, or the more light-hearted world of Banjo-Kazooie, each franchise offered something very different."

Working on these remixes meant a trip to Berlin, where the Bulgarian Orthodox Choir was recorded at The Famous Gold Watch studio. The 50-piece Babelsberg orchestra and an ensemble of solo musicians were also involved, ranging from a metal drummer to an accordionist.

Internal composers Sebastian Aav and Federico Truzzi worked on the arrangements alongside franchise teams. Hansa Studios mixed and mastered the recordings.

Devoucoux notes that from an audio perspective, the main question is always whether a track is making the experience more enjoyable.

"Halo is a particularly interesting example because its musical identity is so strong. The challenge is to introduce Candy Crush’s personality without losing that sense of recognition. The contrast between the scale of the original world and the playfulness of ours is exactly what makes this project exciting creatively.

"Its choral sound is arguably one of the most recognisable elements of its music. So rather than simply reproducing the original, we explored how to weave that choral identity into a new arrangement that also feels at home in the Candy Crush universe."

Bridging brands

While Spyro and Crash Bandicoot aren’t getting their own musical remixes this season, they are part of the celebration via collectable pins. Behind the scenes, King has been working with the teams of each individual franchise to determine which elements are most immediately recognisable to fans.

Concept artwork for Candy Crush Saga's Xbox 25th anniversary collaboration. Image courtesy of King and Xbox.

Burrows confirms that story content doesn’t revolve around any of the collaborating characters - Crash, Spyro and Master Chief won’t literally be joining Tiffi’s adventure - but the pins are considered a key part of this season.

“Xbox’s 25th anniversary felt like a great opportunity to celebrate the games people have grown up with, but in a way that made sense for Candy Crush.” Trevor Burrows

They can be collected by progressing through levels, incentivising players to keep returning as they work towards completing the limited-time collection.

Fundamentally, the goal is to add something surprising on top of an experience players already enjoy - not to turn Candy Crush into a different game. As a result, a new spin on Candy Crush’s own characters can be seen alongside those external franchises. Tiffi might don Mjolnir armour, for example, while Bubblegum Troll can be spotted in a Vault Suit.

Concept artwork for Candy Crush Saga's Xbox 25th anniversary collaboration. Images courtesy of King and Xbox.

"Xbox’s 25th anniversary felt like a great opportunity to celebrate the games people have grown up with, but in a way that made sense for Candy Crush," says Burrows.

"We wanted to do more than put an anniversary logo into the game. The question was: what could we make together that would be genuinely fun for our players?"

"Tiffi in pink Mjolnir armour is a great example of what makes the collaboration work. You recognise Halo immediately, but the bow and the personality are unmistakably Tiffi. It brings the two worlds together without losing what makes either of them distinctive.

"That’s what stands out to me about the collection as a whole: the care that’s gone into the details. It would have been much easier simply to reproduce familiar images. Finding a version that belongs in Candy Crush is the more interesting creative challenge."

Concept artwork for Candy Crush Saga's Xbox 25th anniversary collaboration. Image courtesy of King and Xbox.

Devoucoux suggests that the crossover could prove beneficial on and off mobile. For Candy Crush, it may draw the attention of Crash connoisseurs, Halo hobbyists and more. Meanwhile, an existing Candy Crush player might discover a theme or character they haven’t encountered before and take an interest in a new franchise.

At the same time, she expects an overlap of players who are already fans of Candy Crush and Xbox games.

"Familiar themes can also give someone a reason to take a fresh look at Candy Crush, but that’s different from claiming a measurable acquisition or retention effect," Devoucoux says, adding: "We’re not sharing performance figures for this collaboration at launch, but as always, we'll be paying close attention to player sentiment and feedback, and looking at what we can learn to inform future experiences.

"We shouldn’t assume mobile players and console or PC players are completely separate groups. The creative opportunity is to make something enjoyable whether you know every reference or are discovering these worlds for the first time."

Concept artwork for Candy Crush Saga's Xbox 25th anniversary collaboration. Image courtesy of King and Xbox.

Devoucoux highlights her own history as a gamer, much broader than purely mobile. This Xbox celebration has presented an opportunity to tap into personal experiences, recalling the feelings and atmosphere surrounding different franchises, now transformed into the Candy Crush style.

“This also resonates with Xbox’s wider ambition around connection: bringing people together through the games and experiences they love.” Dominique Devoucoux

"Doom holds a very special place in my heart. I used to play it with my dad when I was a young teen, spending hours together late into the night," Devoucoux shares.

"I still remember being genuinely terrified by the atmosphere of the game and by some of its iconic monsters, particularly the Lost Souls and Cyberdemons. So, getting to revisit that universe all these years later, this time as head of audio at King, and helping bring its iconic music into Candy Crush, has been a wonderful full-circle moment for me.

"Its iconic guitar riff is central to the track's identity, but it was originally written for guitar, not for a symphony orchestra. Translating that raw energy and intensity into an orchestral arrangement, while introducing elements of Candy Crush's musical personality, was a particularly interesting challenge."

Concept artwork for Candy Crush Saga's Xbox 25th anniversary collaboration. Image courtesy of King and Xbox.

She concludes that, on the musical side, this collaboration isn’t just about a soundtrack or one-off collaboration, but a means to create connection between gamers, game communities and wider culture.

"This also resonates with Xbox’s wider ambition around connection: bringing people together through the games and experiences they love."

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has also presented an opportunity for King to work with Mojang, leading to the development of mobile game Minecraft Blast. We recently tested the game out for ourselves.