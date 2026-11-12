Candy Crush crossover celebrates 25 years of Xbox with Halo, Spyro, Banjo-Kazooie and more

Candy Crush is rewarding players with in-game pins from eight franchises, all of which have appeared on Xbox.

The new Game On Season is a celebration of 25 years of Xbox, with music also included.

Candy Crush is crossing over with eight games franchises that have appeared on Xbox from across its owned studios, celebrating 25 years of the platform.

Halo, Fallout, Spyro, Banjo-Kazooie, Crash Bandicoot, Sea of Thieves, Doom and Forza will all see in-game representation starting today via pin sets.

There are also six remixed music tracks ‘Candyfied’ with an orchestra, accordion and the Bulgarian Voices Berlin choir. The IPs seeing music remixes are Halo, Fallout, Sea of Thieves, Forza, Doom and Banjo-Kazooie.

The campaign forms the core of Candy Crush’s new Game On Season, following recent events like Jurassic Season and Music Season.

"Xbox's 25th anniversary felt like a great opportunity to celebrate the games people have grown up with, but in a way that made sense for Candy Crush," Candy Crush head of product Trevor Burrows told PocketGamer.biz.

"We wanted to do more than put an anniversary logo into the game. The question was: what could we make together that would be genuinely fun for our players?

"That led us to two things Candy does particularly well: playful character design and music. The pins let us bring familiar characters and worlds into our own visual style, while the audio team could take some much-loved themes somewhere unexpected. It’s a celebration of those games, with a very clear Candy Crush personality."

Milestone celebration

Between now and December 6th, millions of Candy Crush players will be able to collect digital pins inspired by various game worlds and ultimately earn an exclusive Xbox 25 reward. There’s also an arcade-themed Leagues event.

The collectable pins are said to feature characters and moments from across the eight franchises, encouraging players to complete levels to build their collections. Master Chief’s helmet, Cacodemon, Dr. Neo Cortex are among the pins featured.

Taking the celebration beyond the game, US players can also hope to win one of 1,000 limited-edition physical pin packs. Meanwhile, the music tracks can also be found on music streaming services like Spotify.

"Xbox has spent 25 years giving people games they grow up with, and plenty of our players are among them," said Candy Crush general manager Paula Ingvar.

"Game On Season lets them celebrate those memories inside the game they love playing every day. Hearing the Halo theme played by an orchestra, a choir and an accordion in Candy Crush still makes our team smile."