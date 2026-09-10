Candy Crush teams up with Shania Twain and Zedd for Music Season 2026

Shania Twain's “You’re Still the One” has been reimagined with Zedd’s production.

Six winners can receive VIP trips to meet Twain or Zedd on tour.

Candy Crush's Music Season 2026 tournament runs in-game through October 4th.

King has teamed up with Grammy Award-winning artists Shania Twain and Zedd to reimagine the country singer's 'You’re Still the One' as part of Candy Crush's 2026 Music Season.

The annual in-game event transforms Twain’s nearly 30-year-old hit with Zedd’s dance-focused production, alongside an interactive music video set in Candy Country, a candy-coated Western fantasy world.

The Music Season 2026 tournament is live in-game through October 4th, with the Music Season Expedition available from level 11.

A music video has released online alongside Music Season, featuring both Shania Twain and Zedd. Directed by filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund, the video includes hidden clues that fans can discover to unlock prizes.

Building a new world

Fans can visit the official website to search for blue sugar stars, with six winners receiving VIP trips to meet Twain or Zedd on tour.

Other prizes include signed bandanas and items from the video, including Twain’s pink hero outfit and Zedd’s rhinestone-covered helmet.

“Bringing 'You're Still The One' back with Zedd, and building this special world with Candy Crush for fans to play in, felt like the perfect way to give the song new life. It feels exactly right," said Shania Twain.

Songwriter and producer Zedd commented: "I was super happy Candy Crush brought me and Shania Twain together. She's a legendary artist and I grew up listening to her music, so being able to collaborate with her on a new version of such an iconic song has been really special."

Last year, Candy Crush worked with Thundercat to turn a Diana Ross track into a playable music video. This year’s experience adds hidden codes and rewards to encourage active discovery.

When we visited King's headquarters in London this year, we spoke with the marketing team about Candy Crush's seasonal campaigns, IRL experiences, ASMR and more.