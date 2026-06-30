Candy Crush gives football fans a free ride in designated "Candy Cabs"

Candy Cabs are giving free rides in New York City if players beat a level before arriving at their destination.

Taxis will drop them off at either Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens or at Hair of the Dog.

Candy Crush is going IRL this Soccer Season with interactive taxi rides in New York City today.

Taking place during the World Cup, a fleet of "Candy Cabs" will give fans a free ride if they beat a Candy Crush level before arriving at their destination.

Football enthusiasts can scan a QR code on Candy Crush posters or designated Candy Cabs around Manhattan today to reserve a slot, then take on a level during their ride.

In-cab tablets are set to feature live gameplay, aiming to engage football fans heading to particular locations like "a fan zone, sports bar, watch party or post-match celebration". Taxis will pick fans up from Cooper Classic Cars in Greenwich Village and drop them off at either Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens or at Hair of the Dog, 168 Orchard St.

On the move

As part of the tie-in with Candy Crush’s Soccer Season, former professional football player Alex Morgan is also headlining an annual in-game tournament. The event has been running since June 9th, but the real-world Candy Cabs are only available on June 30th.

According to research commissioned by Manifest on behalf of Candy Crush, 52% of US sports fans say their experience begins hours before kickoff, while 27% play mobile games in transit. Furthermore, 21% are "caught out" by the cost of getting to the stadium.

Candy Crush’s goal is to tap into that playtime and pre-match excitement today, freshly introducing the brand to football fans while also targeting an experience that sparks conversation and surprise.

Candy Crush senior director, product marketing Roberto Kusabbi told PocketGamer.biz that today’s taxi tie-in aims to reward the existing community with something unexpected while also reaching new audiences and inspiring new installs.

"Candy Crush has always been about bringing a bit of fun into everyday moments. Whether you're commuting, waiting for friends or filling a few spare minutes between plans, millions of players turn to Candy Crush during those moments every day," he said.

"The Candy Cab felt like a natural way to bring that experience into the real world by turning an ordinary taxi ride into something playful and memorable."

Candy Crush’s real-world presence has been growing with a giant candy jar in Chicago, a stadium takeover in California and All Stars 2026 in London. New York was chosen as the site for this latest activation because of its status as a global city where people come from all over the world, especially with a sports event underway.

"It's all about making Candy Crush part of culture, not just something you play on your phone," Kusabbi added.

"Candy Crush is a global game, and one of the ways we keep the experience fresh for players is by creating seasonal content and tapping into cultural moments that people are already excited about. Soccer Season is a great example of that, allowing us to celebrate alongside our community in a fun and relevant way."