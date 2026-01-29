Candy Crush Crushable is a new daily puzzle game exclusive to Yahoo Games

King has developed a daily puzzle game called Candy Crush Crushable.

The title is exclusive to Yahoo Games, supporting the service's relaunch.

King has shadow dropped a new daily puzzle game called Candy Crush Crushable exclusively on Yahoo Games.

Aiming to expand how and where people engage with the Candy Crush brand, Crushable is offering bite-sized challenges once per day in a different format to the original. In this logic game, players are presented with a tray of candies and are tasked with placing them on a board in the correct sequence to clear that board completely.

Players will also be able to share their stats and challenge friends to outdo their performance.

Daily play

Candy Crush Crushable has been developed by King and aims to focus in on the sense of accomplishment of beating a level. It has exclusively released on Yahoo Games in the US, in a partnership forged as Yahoo looks to relaunch its games service - with aspirations to become "a best-in-class destination for casual play".

A decade on from its initial closure, the relaunched Yahoo Games platform is expected to feature exclusive, original titles as well as trending games.

To promote Crushable, Yahoo has premiered a new 90s-style ad campaign featuring Malcom in the Middle star Frankie Muniz, titled Crush Your Day.

"Candy Crush has always been about creating joyful moments that fit naturally into everyday life. At King, creativity and innovation drive how we evolve experiences for players, and with Crushable, we are introducing a new way to play that feels fresh, rewarding, and made for daily play," said King VP of marketing for Candy Crush Saga Luken Aragon.

"Partnering with Yahoo Games helps us bring this new experience to players at tremendous scale, tapping into a brand with a loyal audience."

Head of Yahoo Games Andrew Pedersen added: "Games have always been part of the Yahoo DNA. They’re part of how we entertain and connect people every day. This relaunch raises the bar, combining original games with exclusive launches like Crushable to create a destination players can’t get anywhere else."

Earlier this month, we spoke with Candy Crush's senior product manager John Davies about level design in the classic match-3 title.