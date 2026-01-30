New release roundup: Candy Crush Crushable, Dokimon Quest, Tetris Block Party, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Candy Crush Crushable

The Candy Crush brand has expanded again with a new daily treat for puzzle fans.

Exclusive to Yahoo Games in the US, Candy Crush Crushable is a logic puzzle game with where players must position their tray of candies in the correct locations on a board, aiming to craft perfect sequences that clear that board in one big blast.

Daily bite-sized challenges are being developed by King.

Dokimon Quest

Monster tamer Dokimon Quest is a retro-style creature collector currently exclusive to iOS on mobile.

Developer Yanako RPGs has leaned heavily into 90s nostalgia with sprite-based visuals, colourful graphics and a quest to take down evil corporations with Dokimon. While the artstyle is all nostalgia, players can choose between an 8-bit soundtrack or full piano arrangements as they explore the Xelos region.

The title originally released on Steam, and has maintained its premium, pay-upfront status with this move to mobile.

Astro Busters

Currently in early access on iOS and Android, Astrobuster Studios’ aptly named Astro Busters gives arcade fans an old-fashioned experience with fast-paced flights through space.

Shooting asteroids, upgrading space ships, and battling bosses means plenty to keep solo players busy, while PvP and co-op offer an extra spin with cross-platform multiplayer included.

Tertris Block Party

Playstudios’ Tetris Block Party is the latest take on the block-based classic where players can stack, steal, build and compete.

Aiming for casual players and puzzle enthusiasts, this title has already picked up $1.3 million by AppMagic estimates ahead of its now-global launch.

Shotgun Joe: Love & Monsters

Gameaki’s Shotgun Joe: Love & Monsters has made its way to iOS following its recent Play Store release, bringing gun-slinging action to that many more mobile gamers.

The 2D platformer lets players take aim at challenging levels as titular shotgun wielder Joe sets out to save his fiancé.

Katana Dragon

After proving itself in early access, Katana Dragon has expanded to global launch.

In this Tsunoa Games title, players take charge of ninjas Shin and Nobi as they avoid traps, improve their skills, and take on challenges as the quest to end Sogen’s curse awaits.