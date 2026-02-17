King and Yahoo Games: filling a bite-sized "appetite" with Candy Crush Crushable

Candy Crush Crushable is King's new daily puzzle game.

In the US, the title is exclusive to Yahoo Games' revitalised platform, built from the ground up.

In January, King shadow dropped a daily puzzle game aiming to tap into a sense of daily achievement and become part of people’s morning routine.

That new game, Candy Crush Crushable, also serves as a catalyst in Yahoo Games’ comeback a decade after closing down.

To find out more about Candy Crush Crushable, its design philosophy, and the game’s role within King’s flagship brand, we speak with Candy Crush Saga VP of marketing Luken Aragon. We also speak with Yahoo's head of games Andrew Pedersen to uncover what this means for the relaunched platform.

"We are excited to reintroduce Yahoo Games. We’ve completely redesigned the platform to be modern, quick and easy to jump into," Pedersen says.

"Our focus is on high-quality games designed for everyday play which includes quick, rewarding experiences people want to come back to. Daily games are a big part of that, and we have a robust roadmap ahead with new features and a steady cadence of new titles throughout the year."

Partnering up

Candy Crush Crushable has launched as a Yahoo Games exclusive in the US, meanwhile international fans can access the title via a dedicated Crushable website. It joins Yahoo’s revitalised platform alongside licenced games like Farm Merge Valley and Daily Sudoku Together, plus originals like Yahoo IQ Trivia.

“This partnership was a very natural fit.” Andrew Pedersen

King was inspired to develop the title in response to an observable "appetite" for short and satisfying game sessions.

Aragon highlights how the company looked closely at evolving player behaviour and the rise of daily rituals, and observed how other puzzle games in this format have helped establish the notion of a "micro-win". Crushable was designed as a spin on that idea infused with "Candy Crush DNA".

"Development focused on creating a genuinely new format while staying true to what makes Candy Crush feel instantly recognisable," Aragon expands.

The title forms an early part of Yahoo Games' lineup as it looks to become a "best-in-class" place for casual, exclusive and original titles.

Pedersen reveals that Yahoo Games also looked at how people play games today, with findings pointing towards "short, rewarding moments woven into daily routines". He suggests Candy Crush "immediately stood out" and that Crushable presents a chance to bring something familiar yet new to its audience.

The partnership between Yahoo and King reflects a broader shift for Yahoo Games, according to Pedersen, as the platform has been built from the ground up with an aim to lean into modern, cross-platform possibilities. The goal of the platform is to become an "accessible destination" that feels intuitive on mobile and desktop.

"This partnership was a very natural fit," Pedersen shares.

“This partnership lets us meet players where they already are while leveraging the scale and legacy of Yahoo.” Luken Aragon

Aragon adds that, from King’s perspective, Yahoo Games’ daily reach in the US made it an attractive prospect for a partnership: a "natural home for a once-a-day Candy Crush experience".

He explains: "This partnership lets us meet players where they already are while leveraging the scale and legacy of Yahoo. It’s a great example of how trusted platforms and iconic brands can come together to create something genuinely new for players."

Expanding the Candy Crush brand

Candy Crush Crushable is expected to complement existing titles in the franchise, rather than replacing anything. It’s aimed at adults, both existing fans of the brand and newcomers, with its bite-sized but focused style.

"Because it lives on the web and fits neatly into daily routines, it can absolutely act as a new entry point into the Candy Crush universe, while also giving existing fans another way to enjoy the brand," says Aragon.

Alongside its sudden launch, the game was advertised in a 90s-style campaign featuring Malcom in the Middle star Frankie Muniz, titled Crush Your Day. He played the game on his mobile during a colourful breakfast, emphasising the goal of becoming part of morning routines.

Crushable’s gameplay differs from the classic Candy Crush formula. It revolves around daily bite-sized puzzles which task players with placing a selection of Candies on a board in a specific sequence. When they get that sequence correct, the board completely clears in one cascade.

Levels are crafted in a way where every move matters, which Aragon calls a "deliberate" part of design philosophy. Puzzles are built to feel achievable in one sitting but also clever. Players should walk away feeling accomplished, rather than focusing on long-term progression or feeling compelled towards repeated attempts.

“The goal is clarity and fairness. One puzzle, one solution path and a strong sense of satisfaction when you solve it.” Luken Aragon

To that end, difficulty will remain largely consistent - with slight variations possible day to day but always prioritising consistency. This is Crushable's "core goal", and because there is only one puzzle per day for players to tackle, quality and balance are essential.

We ask whether Crushable will come to feature familiar blockers or boosters from its Candy Crush source material, or whether elements from other King titles like Soda Saga’s reversed gravity might be infused in future daily challenges. Aragon suggests not.

"Crushable is intentionally focused on pure puzzle logic using familiar Candy Crush elements, rather than boosters, blockers, or Soda-specific mechanics," he says.

"The goal is clarity and fairness. One puzzle, one solution path and a strong sense of satisfaction when you solve it. That simplicity is key to making it work as a daily ritual."

Aragon can’t reveal the team size behind Crushable, but does confirm it’s been designed by King using in-house tools, utilising human creativity and leveraging "Kingsters" from across studios to playtest.

"Feedback played a big role in shaping the final experience," he shares.

As for how long Crushable spent in development, again Aragon doesn’t say. But we do learn: "What mattered most wasn’t speed, but getting the experience right: something that feels complete, thoughtful and satisfying in just a few minutes of play each day."

Aragon concludes that Crushable’s early goal is to deliver "a great daily experience" while King learns how players engage with it. "Like everything we do, what comes next will be guided by players and what delivers the most value for them," he says.

Pedersen concludes: "We’re thrilled to welcome Crushable to the platform and to bring the iconic Candy Crush IP exclusively to Yahoo players. It’s a great example of the kind of high-quality, everyday games we’re focused on as we continue to rebuild Yahoo Games into a destination people want to return to daily."

Last month, we spoke with Candy Crush senior product manager John Davies about the flagship's level design, blockers and the "complexity staircase" in balancing challenge for players.