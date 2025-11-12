Chickmania secures investment from Singapore’s WeJoy to accelerate global growth

Knowledge sharing and publishing support will help accelerate the development of new titles.

The deal strengthens cross-market collaboration between the MENA and Asian games sectors.

The studio was named among the Top 30 MENA Game Makers of 2025 at PGC Aqaba.

Jordanian mobile studio Chickmania Games has secured an undisclosed investment from Singapore-based WeJoy Group, PocketGamer.biz can reveal.

Chickmania said the investment will accelerate its global growth and introduce new titles that appeal to players across Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

The deal will also focus on knowledge sharing, creative development, and publishing support, combining WeJoy’s social gaming expertise with Chickmania’s creative ambitions to help its games reach wider global audiences.

WeJoy's investment also represents a significant step in expanding Chickmania’s global footprint and deepening collaboration between the Middle East and Asia.

Continuous growth

Chickmania’s reputation has been driven by its hit title Jackaro, a top-ranking app on both major stores and winner of Best Social Game of 2024.

"We’re excited to join forces with WeJoy, a partner that shares our passion for innovation and community-driven entertainment," said Chickmania Games CEO and founder Yaser Alhaj Qasem.

Chickmania head of games Mustafa Swidan commented: “Our goal has always been to deliver games that are both fun and socially engaging. With WeJoy’s support, we’re now able to bring even more exciting experiences to millions of players in MENA and worldwide.”

Founded in 2017 by Yaser Alhaj Qasem, Chickmania was listed amongst the Top 30 MENA Game Makers of 2025 at PGC Aqaba, celebrating the studios' influence in the region’s growing games industry.

Network with investors and publishers at Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 19th to 20th.