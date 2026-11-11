Sensor Tower data: China takes 40% share of top mobile game revenue as US falls to 16.5%

China and the US had almost equal revenue shares in early 2024 before China pulled ahead by mid-2026.

Chinese games generated more than 18% of revenue from the US top 100 mobile games, up from 8% at the start of the decade.

US publishers have seen their representation in the top 100 fall from 22 games to 13.

Chinese game publishers accounted for 40% of revenue generated by the world's top 100 mobile games by mid-2026, compared with just 16.5% for US publishers, according to estimates.

As reported by Bloomberg, data from Sensor Tower showed that in early 2024, China and the US were almost level in their share of revenue from the top 100 titles.

By mid-2026, China had taken a substantial lead, driven by successful games such as Honor of Kings and Whiteout Survival.

US market share

China's growth is also evident in the US, its biggest overseas market last year. Chinese games generated more than 18% of revenue from the country's top 100 mobile titles, up from 8% at the start of the decade.

Over the same period, the share held by US publishers in their home market fell from 40% to less than 30%.

The shift is also visible in the number of successful games coming from each country. Chinese publishers now account for 40 of the world's top 100 mobile games, up from 21 a decade ago. US publishers, meanwhile, have fallen from 22 titles to 13.

The figures point to China's stronger influence over the global mobile games market, while US publishers face a declining share of revenue and fewer titles among the industry's top performers.