Clair Obscur and Dispatch take top accolades at BAFTA Games Awards 2026

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 led the night at the BAFTA Games Awards 2026, taking home Best Game among three total wins.

Independent titles stood shoulder to shoulder with major studio productions across this year’s nominations.

No Man’s Sky continued its long-tail success, winning Evolving Game years after launch.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Dispatch took three accolades apiece at the BAFTA Games Awards 2026.

Hosted at London’s Southbank Centre and presented by Elz The Witch, the ceremony celebrated creative excellence across the games industry, with more than 1,700 BAFTA members voting across 17 categories.

The awards recognised a wide spread of titles, from major studio productions to independent projects, with 42 games shortlisted in total.

A few mobile games were up for honours, including Monument Valley 3, Ball x Pit and Is This Seat Taken?. These titles did not ultimately take home an accolade in their respective categories.

The Bafta Fellowship, awarded to exceptional individuals driving innovation, creativity and positive change in the screen arts, was given to Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen. We interviewed him about the honour and his career in mobile games here.

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 winners:

Best Game - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Animation - Dispatch

Artistic Achievement - Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Audio Achievement - Dispatch

Best British Game - Atomfall

Debut Game - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Evolving Game - No Man’s Sky

Family Game - LEGO Party!

Game Beyond Entertainment - Despelote

Game Design - Blue Prince

Multiplayer - ARC Raiders

Music - Ghost Of Yōtei

Narrative - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

New IP - South Of Midnight

Performer in a Leading Role - Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Performer in a Supporting Role - Jeffrey Wright (Dispatch)

Technical Achievement - Ghost Of Yōtei

Industry reflection

“This year’s nominations reflect an industry reshaping itself - with a vibrant mix of established studios standing alongside a wide range of independent studios, and a number of development teams earning nominations for the first time,” said BAFTA Games chair of committee Tara Saunders.

“The exceptional craft, artistry and innovation behind these titles shines through. A nomination is an extraordinary achievement, and I extend my warmest congratulations to every nominee for their innovation, hard work and resilience.”

Image credit: Stuart Wilson / BAFTA.