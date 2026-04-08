Ilkka Paananen to be awarded BAFTA Fellowship

Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen to be awarded with BAFTA Fellowship at the BAFTA Games Awards on Friday, April 17th.

He joins a list of previous winners including Hideo Kojima, Shuhei Yoshida, Siobhan Reddy, Gabe Newell, Yoko Shimomura and Shigeru Miyamoto.

Supercell CEO and co-founder Ilkka Paananen will be honoured with a BAFTA Fellowship at the BAFTA Games Awards on Friday, April 17th.

It’s the highest accolade awarded by the independent arts charity. The honour celebrates individuals who have driven innovation, creativity and positive change in the screen arts during their career.

The award has been given to names across entertainment, including games industry luminaries such as Hideo Kojima, Shuhei Yoshida, Siobhan Reddy, Gabe Newell, Yoko Shimomura and Shigeru Miyamoto, among others.

Lifetime achievement

Paananen’s career stretches back over 25 years, starting with his job as CEO of Sumea in 2000. The studio was later acquired by Digital Chocolate, where he became president of the company.

In 2010, he co-founded Supercell which has produced hit games like Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars. Each title generated more than $1 billion and the developer’s live games have hit over 300 million monthly active players worldwide.

Paananen famously championed a small team philosophy at the company, known as cells, and has worked to adapt the model in recent years to find its next big year while shepherding the company to record revenue in 2024.

He has become a prominent voice for Europe’s games and technology scene, backing entrepreneurs and investing in regional startups. He also co-founded the Ilkka Paananen Foundation in 2015 to advance social and mental well-being among children, young people and families.

We interviewed Paananen about his career in games here.

"Receiving the BAFTA Fellowship is an incredible honour. Looking at the names of previous Fellows, I see so many of my personal heroes – people whose work has inspired me and who I continue to look up to,” said Paananen.

“Being included in their company is something I never could have imagined. Throughout my career, I have been extremely fortunate. But my greatest fortune, by far, has been the privilege of working with amazingly talented and passionate game developers over the past 25 years.

“They are the ones who create the magic. This award truly belongs to each and every one of them."

BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip commented: "It is a real privilege to honour Ilkka with the BAFTA Fellowship this year. A visionary leader in games, he has built a globally influential company while championing creative collaboration and trust at every level. His deep respect and commitment to nurturing emerging talent and his ongoing support for young people reflect the very best of BAFTA’s values.

“We are delighted to celebrate his exceptional contribution to the industry and look forward to presenting him with this honour at this year’s BAFTA Games Awards with Google Play."