ClarityQ launches game-native AI analytics platform for mobile game studios

ClarityQ automatically builds a gaming-focused semantic layer covering metrics, workflows, and player behaviour.

Studios can use the platform for retention, churn, monetisation, A/B testing, and soft-launch analysis.

ClarityQ says its technology helps teams reduce reliance on manual analytics workflows and data tickets.

Agentic data analytics platform ClarityQ has launched new gaming-focused capabilities to help mobile studios analyse player behaviour, monetisation, and live ops performance through natural language queries.

The New York-based company said its platform is designed specifically for behavioural analytics and is already being used by publishers as well.

According to ClarityQ, one of the biggest challenges in gaming analytics is the complexity of event data, inconsistent metric definitions, and changing naming conventions across teams and studios.

To address this, the platform's modelling agent automatically builds a gaming-specific semantic layer that understands industry metrics, workflows, and behavioural events.

The company said this allows teams to receive answers to complex analytical questions without relying on lengthy analyst workflows or data tickets.

Studio workflows

ClarityQ's gaming-focused workflows include root-cause analysis for retention, churn, and monetisation issues, revenue impact analysis for A/B testing, and soft-launch readiness assessments.

Moreover, the platform automatically investigates data, identifies key performance drivers, and provides recommended actions.

“Gaming data is one of the toughest analytics environments in tech - definitions drift between studios, and decisions need to land in minutes, not days," said ClarityQ CEO Orly Shoavi.

“General language models can’t understand the underlying operational context. You need raw event fluency at scale, level funnel intelligence, ad monetisation and IAP expertise, player segmentation know-how - the same capabilities any senior human analyst brings to a gaming studio.”

ClarityQ said it is also expanding into predictive capabilities, including forecasting player lifetime value, revenue performance, and market timing for game studios.