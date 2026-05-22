Clash Royale wins Business Excellence Award at Finnish Game Awards 2026

The Last Caretaker won Best Finnish Game of 2025.

Sektori secured both third place overall and Best Creative Achievement of the Year.

Cities: Skylines II won the newly introduced Best IP Expansion of the Year category.

Supercell's Clash Royale won the Business Excellence Award while Channel37's The Last Caretaker brought home Best Finnish Game of 2025 at the Finnish Game Awards 2026.

There ceremony celebrated a wide range of Finnish game developers and studios, recognising achievements across indie development, creativity, business growth and lifetime contributions to the games industry.

As well as wins for Supercell and Channel37, startup Kokoon Games received the accolade for Rookie of the Year.

You can see the full list of winners below.

Finnish Game Awards 2026 winners

Best Finnish Game of 2025 : The Last Caretaker, from Channel37 Second Place: My Winter Car, from Amistech Games Third Place: Sektori, from Kimmo Factor

: The Last Caretaker, from Channel37 W Love Games Excellence Award 2025 : Paradigm Island, from End-all Entertainment

: Paradigm Island, from End-all Entertainment Bit1 Student Game Competition 2026 : My Tennis Apocalypse, from Dappal Interactive

: My Tennis Apocalypse, from Dappal Interactive Best IP Expansion of the Year : Cities: Skylines II, from Colossal Order

: Cities: Skylines II, from Colossal Order Rookie of the Year : Kokoon Games

: Kokoon Games Business Excellence Award : Clash Royale, from Supercell

: Clash Royale, from Supercell Best Creative Achievement of the Year : Sektori, from Kimmo Factor

: Sektori, from Kimmo Factor IGDA Volunteer of the Year : Joni Paasikivi

: Joni Paasikivi IGDA Lifetime Achievement Award : Emma Von Munthe Af Morgenstierne Vantaa

: Emma Von Munthe Af Morgenstierne Vantaa Jampion of the Year Award : Noora Archer

: Noora Archer Power Player of the Year: Valtteri “Wanda” Lahti

Network with Nordic games industry at our upcoming events such as Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö 2026 on May 27th and 28th and our big PGC Nordics 2026 conference in Helsinki on October 20th and 21st.