Clear Angle Studios acquires DI4D's technology and IP to strengthen performance capture offering

DI4D’s facial processing tools are now integrated into Clear Angle’s global capture network.

The acquisition enhances Clear Angle’s hubs across London, Los Angeles, Vancouver and Europe.

DI4D technology has already been deployed within Clear Angle’s new TopoTrack facial processing service.

Clear Angle Studios has acquired the technology stack and intellectual property of facial imaging and performance capture specialist DI4D.

The 3D capture and processing firm said the move is designed to bring together two long-running players in high-fidelity digital performance.

The deal integrates DI4D’s processing tools into Clear Angle Studios’ global capture ecosystem, which spans hubs in London, Los Angeles, Vancouver and across Europe, alongside portable on-set scanning systems.

Moreover, DI4D’s technology has already been folded into TopoTrack, a newly launched Clear Angle service focused on facial data processing and animation from head-mounted camera footage.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Parallel paths

Founded in 2003, DI4D has powered facial performances in triple-A titles using proprietary technology designed to translate subtle actor performances into in-game digital doubles.

Clear Angle Studios has previously delivered scanning services for titles such as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Star Citizen, as well as multiple BAFTA-recognised film productions.

“For more than ten years, our two companies have run parallel paths at the cutting edge of the industry," said Clear Angle Studios co-founder and director Dominic Ridley.

“This acquisition represents a convergence of that experience, as we ensure leading film and game studios are equipped with the capture and processing technologies needed to deliver high-fidelity digital performances that carry the full weight of emotion to the screen.”