Coda partners with Unity to integrate in-app purchasing into web store platforms 

The partnership aims to remove operational complexity from running direct-to-consumer web stores at scale.

Developers can launch branded web stores while offering players more purchase options.

Coda’s merchant of record solution handles payments, fraud, taxes and compliance across multiple markets.

Coda has partnered with Unity to integrate the company's in-app purchasing SDK into its global web store platforms.

The monetisation company said the move will allow developers to manage and optimise their digital catalogues across mobile, web and PC through Unity’s existing IAP workflow.

Coda said the integration also lets developers launch branded web stores while granting players more purchase options.

Through its merchant of record solution, Coda noted that it will handle payments, fraud, taxes and compliance across more than 70 markets, allowing developers to focus on game development and player experience.

Creator autonomy

Coda said its integration with Unity’s IAP also embeds payments, compliance and risk management into existing workflows, making global web store operations accessible.

“As the games industry moves beyond closed ecosystems, developers of every size want more flexibility and control over how they grow,” said Coda CEO Shane Happach.

“Our integration with Unity’s IAP SDK gives creators more choice in how they launch and operate their own stores, wherever their players are, minus the complexity of managing global payments or compliance.

“This reflects Coda’s commitment to democratising game development and helping every studio, large or small, succeed on their own terms.”