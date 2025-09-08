Code Maestro Launches in public beta as AI copilot for Unity developers

The tool speeds up development by automating repetitive tasks and keeping focus on core game creation.

Developers can use natural-language prompts to handle script refactoring, bug fixing, updates, and SDK integrations.

Built by veterans behind iLogos Game Studios and Nika Entertainment, the team brings 25+ years of industry experience.

Code Maestro is part of the NVIDIA Inception Program and backed by angel investors from Unity, Google, SEGA, and more.

AI Copilot for Unity Code Maestro has entered public beta to help developers build games faster.

The tool is designed to speed up development, cut repetitive tasks, and keep developers focused on core game creation.

It also features project-aware AI agents, a proprietary context engine, and integrated toolchain connectors.

The team said Code Maestro can automate tasks like script refactoring, bug fixing, Unity manifest updates, and SDK integrations, all through natural-language prompts.

Creating games faster

The company was founded by industry veterans with more than 25 years of experience and a track record that includes iLogos Game Studios and Nika Entertainment.

Code Maestro is also part of the NVIDIA Inception Program, aligning with AI startups in gaming and software innovation and backed by a group of angel investors, including former and current executives from Unity, Google, SEGA, and more.

“In our previous company we’ve successfully delivered more than 460 game projects and learned one thing: developers often spend more time fixing issues than making games,” said Code Maestro CEO and co-founder Alexander Goldybin.

“We built Code Maestro because we needed a smarter way to work - AI that understands the entire project context, accelerates delivery, and lets creators focus on gameplay.”

Code Maestro co-founder and entrepreneur Max Slobodyanyuk commented: "Code Maestro isn’t just a tool - it’s a collaborator. “This is the future of game development, where AI helps studios ship better games, faster.”