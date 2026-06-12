CodeDev Group launches The Performance Guys

The division has already worked on projects involving Epic Games, Hangar 13, and OtherSide Entertainment.

The Performance Guys works with studios throughout development to address optimisation challenges early.

The company is actively recruiting experienced senior engineers.

CodeDev Group has launched The Performance Guys, a specialist optimisation division focused on helping game studios address performance challenges across Unreal Engine, Unity, and proprietary technology.

The new team brings together performance engineers and technical artists dedicated to improving frame rates, reducing memory usage, increasing stability, and helping projects meet performance targets without sacrificing creative goals. On one recent multi-platform project, the team said it reduced memory usage by up to 50%.

Although publicly announced this week, The Performance Guys has already been working with several CodeDev partners behind the scenes.

The division has contributed to projects involving Epic Games, Hangar 13's Mafia: The Old Country, OtherSide Entertainment's Thick as Thieves, as well as a number of unannounced triple-A titles.

“A natural next step"

According to CodeDev, the team works alongside engineering, art, and design departments throughout development to identify and resolve performance bottlenecks earlier in production.

The company also confirmed it is recruiting senior engineers as it expands the new business unit.

"Unreal Engine is incredibly powerful, but unlocking its full potential and getting a game to run flawlessly takes a very specific type of expertise," said CodeDev Group CEO Myke Parrott.

"It's also something that often gets left until later in development, when teams are already under pressure. More and more partners were coming to us for support in this area, so creating a dedicated optimisation division was a natural next step."