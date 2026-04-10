Five studios come together to form Nova Assembly

Unfrozen, Sad Cat Studios, VEA Games, Game Garden and Weappy unite under new banner to share resources.

Studios claim they will retain creative freedom under new entity.

Five studios have united to form a new developer-led holding called Nova Assembly to support each other across development and marketing.

The developers that will co-own and run the new business are Unfrozen, Sad Cat Studios, VEA Games, Game Garden and Weappy.

Unfrozen founder Denis Fedorov has been named as the Nova Assembly CEO, while Weappy co-founder Ilya Yanovich will take on the role of creative director.

The studios will retain full creative freedom but will share specialised expertise and production experience, which they claim will reduce the need for outsourcing. The studios are working on 10 games in total across several genres.

Mobile developer Game Garden has garnered over 100 million downloads to date. The other studios are working on titles across PC and console.

Shared resources

“The formation of a single holding structure bringing together five commercially successful and highly promising game studios will not only enable creators of ambitious gaming projects to share invaluable expertise accumulated over years of experience, but will also allow for more efficient and strategic use of shared resources,” said Fedorov.

“And all that without compromising creative independence, which ultimately remains the key driver of competitiveness in today’s challenging market.”

Yanovich added: “In a world where we increasingly give over control to algorithms, we're uniting with like-minded people to reinforce the human element: to exchange human ideas, offer each other human support and make human decisions together.”