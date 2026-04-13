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CookieRun: Kingdom launches KPop Demon Hunters crossover with limited-time event

The collaboration runs until May 6th 2026, giving players a window to engage with themed content and limited-time rewards
Isa Muhammad
By Isa Muhammad
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CookieRun: Kingdom launches KPop Demon Hunters crossover with limited-time event
Date Type Companies Involved Size
Apr 13, 2026 partnership Devsisters Not disclosed
  • Players can unlock themed costumes, music tracks and decorative buildings designed to extend the crossover into everyday gameplay.
  • The collaboration builds on CookieRun’s global scale, which now exceeds 300m cumulative players and more than $1bn in lifetime revenue.
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Devsisters has launched a limited-time crossover between its hit mobile RPG CookieRun: Kingdom and the award-winning animated property KPop Demon Hunters.

The in-game event introduces new characters, story content and gameplay events tied to the collaboration and is now live until May 6th 2026.

Inside the event, players enter a new narrative set in the Dark Cacao Kingdom, where the idol group HUNTR/X confronts invading demons. 

New modes and themed content 

The limited-time gameplay activities include a survival-style challenge featuring the HUNTR/X team, a boss raid against the demon king Gwi-ma and a mini-game designed around score-based collection mechanics. 

Players can also unlock themed costumes, music and decorative buildings that add interactive elements to their in-game kingdoms.

The collaboration arrives as CookieRun continues to grow steadily worldwide with more than 300 million cumulative players and over $1 billion in lifetime revenue.

Companies

Devsisters

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