CookieRun: Kingdom launches KPop Demon Hunters crossover with limited-time event
|Date
|Type
|Companies Involved
|Size
|Apr 13, 2026
|partnership
|Devsisters
|Not disclosed
- Players can unlock themed costumes, music tracks and decorative buildings designed to extend the crossover into everyday gameplay.
- The collaboration builds on CookieRun’s global scale, which now exceeds 300m cumulative players and more than $1bn in lifetime revenue.
Devsisters has launched a limited-time crossover between its hit mobile RPG CookieRun: Kingdom and the award-winning animated property KPop Demon Hunters.
The in-game event introduces new characters, story content and gameplay events tied to the collaboration and is now live until May 6th 2026.
Inside the event, players enter a new narrative set in the Dark Cacao Kingdom, where the idol group HUNTR/X confronts invading demons.
New modes and themed content
The limited-time gameplay activities include a survival-style challenge featuring the HUNTR/X team, a boss raid against the demon king Gwi-ma and a mini-game designed around score-based collection mechanics.
Players can also unlock themed costumes, music and decorative buildings that add interactive elements to their in-game kingdoms.
The collaboration arrives as CookieRun continues to grow steadily worldwide with more than 300 million cumulative players and over $1 billion in lifetime revenue.