CookieRun: Kingdom launches KPop Demon Hunters crossover with limited-time event

Players can unlock themed costumes, music tracks and decorative buildings designed to extend the crossover into everyday gameplay.

The collaboration builds on CookieRun’s global scale, which now exceeds 300m cumulative players and more than $1bn in lifetime revenue.

Devsisters has launched a limited-time crossover between its hit mobile RPG CookieRun: Kingdom and the award-winning animated property KPop Demon Hunters.

The in-game event introduces new characters, story content and gameplay events tied to the collaboration and is now live until May 6th 2026.

Inside the event, players enter a new narrative set in the Dark Cacao Kingdom, where the idol group HUNTR/X confronts invading demons.

New modes and themed content

The limited-time gameplay activities include a survival-style challenge featuring the HUNTR/X team, a boss raid against the demon king Gwi-ma and a mini-game designed around score-based collection mechanics.

Players can also unlock themed costumes, music and decorative buildings that add interactive elements to their in-game kingdoms.

The collaboration arrives as CookieRun continues to grow steadily worldwide with more than 300 million cumulative players and over $1 billion in lifetime revenue.