Playtika expands into microdrama with Bingo Blitz and Shortical collaboration

The collaboration introduces a cross-platform experience combining gameplay with episodic storytelling

New in-game mechanics will link player progression with story engagement

The partnership aims to deepen engagement by connecting gameplay and content consumption

Playtika has penned a new cross-platform partnership between its flagship title Bingo Blitz and Shortical to blend gameplay with serialised storytelling.

The collaboration will centre on an original microdrama series produced for Shortical, combining romantic comedy and true crime elements in a mobile-first, episodic format.

The series will feature actors including Tess Dinerstein and Tyler Scherer, with additional cast members yet to be announced.

As part of the integration, Bingo Blitz will be woven directly into the narrative, appearing within characters’ daily routines and key story moments.

The partnership will also introduce new in-game mechanics, including a “chase” system designed to link gameplay progression with story engagement.

Cross-platform engagement

The collaboration will also feature shared progression systems, connecting in-game activity with story advancement to drive retention and engagement across both platforms.

Playtika said the initiative reflects evolving user behaviour, where audiences increasingly engage with short-form, emotionally driven content alongside interactive experiences.

“At Playtika, we’re constantly exploring new ways to expand how people experience entertainment beyond traditional gameplay," said Bingo Blitz executive general manager Lior Itzhak.

“This collaboration is a natural step in that evolution - bringing together the emotional highs of Bingo Blitz with the narrative tension of short-form storytelling."

Shortical CEO Guy Shimoni commented: “Short-form drama is built on emotional connection and momentum. What makes this collaboration exciting is how naturally Bingo Blitz fits into that experience.

“It becomes part of the characters’ lives and routines, reinforcing the same engagement patterns we see in our storytelling. Together, we’re creating a seamless connection between narrative and interaction.”