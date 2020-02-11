Three new games (and one innovative voice converter) launched by Vancouver gaming studios post-PG Connects

Header image: Albert Normandin.Tourism Vancouver

Following on the heels of a successful PG Connects in London this January, several Vancouver studios – all of whom attended the world's leading mobile games conference as part of Vancouver Economic Commission's LEVEL UP delegation – have launched new games and software that fans have been anticipating for months.

Power duo Kano and East Side Games, which have collectively amassed loyal user communities exceeding millions worldwide, recently teamed up to design and produce the exhilarating FUBAR: Just Give'r, which launched January 8.

Paying homage to the 2002 mockumentary that's gained cult status across North America, FUBAR adapts the big-screen antics of two lifelong friends to mobile in a narrative clicker idle game that follows the pair's attempts to survive the world's longest party streak.

Fans of the original production will appreciate FUBAR's extended storyline, new characters and weekly in-game events that keep the experience novel and fresh for longtime players.

Session Games, which already boasts a lucrative portfolio of profitable titles, has introduced another global winner: the long-awaited FIS World Cup Ski Racing, official alpine racing game of International Ski Federation (FIS). Free to download on iOS and Android, the immersive experience brings mountains to mobiles with real-time competitions in downhill, giant slalom, super g and slalom.

Featuring a touch-drag-release control mechanism that facilitates easy learning – and the precision required to shave precious fractions of a second off finish times – the game appeals to seasoned and newbie gamers alike, supporting a challenging yet achievable journey towards the eFIS World Cup podium. Users who prefer to watch the action can activate the "spectate" feature to see top participants go head-to-head. Après, anyone?

Branching out from pure gaming, Saturn Animation Studios has raised the technology bar with the introduction of text-to-speech convertor Kukarella. The application can be used by industries ranging from medicine to screenwriting to business, with the largest and most diversified library of voices available.

In fact, users have access to every language and voice in the Google, Amazon, Microsoft and IBM libraries, amounting to upwards of 270 realistic voices across 55 languages and accent. Better still, Kukarella is easy to use, boasting a conversion process that takes mere seconds; and cost-effective, with subscriptions starting at less than $5 for one hour of voiceover.

Finally, East Side Games hasn’t been "idle" with the launch of Dragon Up: Idle Adventure, a collaboration with IdleKit and Night Garden Studio. The newest addition to the award-winning Dragon Up family invites users to tap their way through a vibrant Dragon Kingdom, collecting the scaly monsters along with gold coins to unlock rare breeds. The action-packed adventure was released worldwide on February 10, available in Google Play and the App Store.