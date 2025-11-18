Convince your boss to send you to Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026

The leading games industry event in the UK, PG Connects London, returns 25% bigger on January 19th and 20th.

Gain advanced industry insight, meet the industry’s biggest companies, delve into two major one-day summits and benefit from multiple curated networking events.

At conferences like Pocket Gamer Connects, you are surrounded by people who do what you do, which inherently drives focused b2b opportunities and real-world results far outweighing cold networking and expensive marketing campaigns.

For many games industry professionals, however, the problem isn’t realising the vast potential attending these events in person presents, but convincing the chief person in question that it’s worth sending you there.

With the biggest games industry event in the UK just around the corner, PG Connects London on January 19th-20th, 2026, we’ve compiled a list to show your boss how your business benefits from your attendance.

Ample ROI and networking potential

Gathering over 3,000 attendees (68% game makers), including many of the world's biggest companies - from giants like Supercell, EA, Epic Games, Disney, Nintendo, Amazon, and Google to the newest indies - PGC London has become one of the most attended and well-organised b2b games platforms in Europe. In 2026, we’re going bigger than ever, expanding to bring 25% more meeting space, while extending our scope and reach beyond pure games.

It’s hard to argue there’s a better place for games industry professionals to maximise networking and gain visibility.

Whether you’re a developer looking for a publisher deal, an investor scouting for the next breakthrough, a studio seeking press coverage or a recruiter aiming to reach a relevant audience of job seekers, you will benefit from a range of curated networking opportunities tailored to your goals.

For instance, PGC London 2026 features curated meeting sessions in the form of Investor Connector and Publisher Speedmatch. Exclusive to this event is also the Journalist Bar, providing an excellent opportunity for studios to connect with the UK’s leading games press.

For indie developers, there are ample opportunities to gain recognition in the Big Indie Zone (including the popular Audience Choice Award) and Very Big Indie Pitch, both mobile and PC+console editions. Equally, these platforms also help if you’re an investor or publisher looking to discover the best indie games before everyone else.

Skill enhancement that counts

Attending is a vital investment for professional development, offering advanced knowledge and insight into the latest industry trends.

Over 280 local, regional and global speakers will share their expertise across an industry-wide multitrack programme spanning mobile, PC, console, XR, AI, transmedia and more.

Expanding beyond pure games, PG Connects London 2026 will be joined by two partner events. App Business Summit is all about the challenges, learnings and opportunities in the global apps economy. Beyond Games Transmedia Summit delves into the quickly growing transmedia trend connecting game companies with representatives from film, TV, music, animation, and more. Grow the scope of your professional network and unlock a new strategic vision by learning from cross-sector trailblazers.

Have a look at the event overview and point out a speaker or panel topic that’s particularly relevant to you. Highlight the benefits of attending that session to your boss, emphasising how it will enhance your knowledge and skills.

Up your productivity and professional value

The more time you spend at events in person, the sharper your instincts get. Attending networking events is good for both personal growth and company growth by making you more connected to the industry. Once you start paying attention to what’s happening in the industry, your decision-making gets quicker and a lot more grounded.

When you're weighing your next business move, the experience you pick up at events like PGC London can be the thing that tips the scales. Sometimes it’s the difference between walking past an opportunity and actually grabbing it.

On that note, this might also be a good time to point out to your boss the cost of not attending, such as lost learning potential and the kind of face-to-face networking you simply can’t replicate online.

Finally, conclude your case by explaining that your joining the event is of mutual benefit to everyone. Offer to share your newly gained knowledge with colleagues through presentations, reports, or chat groups, ensuring your attendance is of optimal value to the entire company.

Explore more content coming to Pocket Gamer Connects London, January 19th to 20th 2026, and register your ticket today.