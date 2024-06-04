Data & Research

Mobile accounts for 49% of global games market share, despite 2% revenue dip

Spending on mobile games fell 2% YoY in 2023 to $107 billion, but increased 4% outside of China

Mobile accounts for 49% of global games market share, despite 2% revenue dip
By , Staff Writer

Consumer spending on mobile games fell 2% YoY in 2023 to $107 billion but increased 4% outside of China. Mobile also accounted for 49% of the total revenue of $90.4 billion generated by the global games market in 2023.  

These figures come from analytics firm Adjust in its 2024 Mobile App Trends report which also shows that in-app revenue for gaming apps globally grew 6% YoY in 2023 and mobile game advertising will cost $103 billion in 2024 and $131 billion in 2025. 

Meanwhile, fintech app installs and sessions increased by 42% and 24% YoY in 2023 while in-app revenue for fintech apps increased 118% YoY in 2023 with month 0 lifetime revenue reaching $4.45 for iOS and $2.05 for Android. 

Global gaming install decrease, but mobile remains king

E-commerce app installs and sessions increased by 43% and 14% year on year while stickiness reached 16.1%. Although gaming app installs bounced back in Q4 2023, it went up 7% globally,  3% in APAC, 12% in EMEA, 19% in LATAM, and 6% in North America. 

In addition, action games (18%) had the highest percentage of all game installs, followed by sports (8%), hyper casual (14%), puzzle (14%), casual (9%), and hyper casual (14%). Action also accounted for the largest piece of the sessions pie at an even bigger 27%, followed by puzzle (12%), sports (12%), board (7%), and casual (6%).

Adjust CEO Simon Dussart says, “Successful and impactful mobile app marketing and campaign optimization doesn’t require a crystal ball. By incorporating predictive analytics into your cross-device and cross-channel marketing efforts, you unlock the data and insights needed to make fast, smart decisions on budget allocation and the ability to scale confidently." 

You can access the full report here


Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

News Mar 19th, 2024

Hybridcasual generates 800% more revenue per user than hypercasual

News Feb 21st, 2024

ATT consent reached 39% in 2023 as racing games turbo-charged installs

News Sep 27th, 2023

Gaming is the fastest growing app category worldwide

News Sep 25th, 2023

Chile leads the way in installs in Latin America with a 35% increase

Data & Research Oct 3rd, 2022

Latest Adjust report highlights January as strongest month for installs and sessions