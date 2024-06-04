Mobile accounts for 49% of global games market share, despite 2% revenue dip

Consumer spending on mobile games fell 2% YoY in 2023 to $107 billion but increased 4% outside of China. Mobile also accounted for 49% of the total revenue of $90.4 billion generated by the global games market in 2023.

These figures come from analytics firm Adjust in its 2024 Mobile App Trends report which also shows that in-app revenue for gaming apps globally grew 6% YoY in 2023 and mobile game advertising will cost $103 billion in 2024 and $131 billion in 2025.

Meanwhile, fintech app installs and sessions increased by 42% and 24% YoY in 2023 while in-app revenue for fintech apps increased 118% YoY in 2023 with month 0 lifetime revenue reaching $4.45 for iOS and $2.05 for Android.

Global gaming install decrease, but mobile remains king

E-commerce app installs and sessions increased by 43% and 14% year on year while stickiness reached 16.1%. Although gaming app installs bounced back in Q4 2023, it went up 7% globally, 3% in APAC, 12% in EMEA, 19% in LATAM, and 6% in North America.

In addition, action games (18%) had the highest percentage of all game installs, followed by sports (8%), hyper casual (14%), puzzle (14%), casual (9%), and hyper casual (14%). Action also accounted for the largest piece of the sessions pie at an even bigger 27%, followed by puzzle (12%), sports (12%), board (7%), and casual (6%).

Adjust CEO Simon Dussart says, “Successful and impactful mobile app marketing and campaign optimization doesn’t require a crystal ball. By incorporating predictive analytics into your cross-device and cross-channel marketing efforts, you unlock the data and insights needed to make fast, smart decisions on budget allocation and the ability to scale confidently."

You can access the full report here.