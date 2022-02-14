Return Entertainment raises €5.3 million in funding to create cloud-native games

Finland-based Return Entertainment has announced the raising of €5.3 million ($6 million) in a funding round led by Bitkraft Ventures.

Sisu Game Ventures, Vgames, 1Up Fund, and Smok Ventures also participated in the funding round.

Return Entertainment was founded in 2019 by industry veterans such as CEO Antti Sartanen, CTO Tuomas Paavola (co-Founder of Immersal), and lead designer Toni Hollming (co-founder of Helsinki GameWorks).

The company’s intention following the funding is to develop games appealing to casual and mid-core audiences, with games of console quality and impressive visuals that are both easy to join and playable across devices.

"Cloud-native gaming is basically gaming on steroids; you have the same devices that gamers already play on, but suddenly the experiences are more accessible, shareable and rich in visuals and simulations," said Sartanen.

"With the right combination of technology and game design, we can come up with incredible new types of games that were not previously possible, including games with more detailed worlds and physics, meaningful games that can be joined in an instant."

In development

Currently, Return Entertainment is making two initial games that will use the cloud to make games cross-playable between mobile, tablet and PC browsers.

"Cloud-native gaming enables developers to offer deeply immersive 3D experiences at the convenience of a single click, making AAA more accessible to everyone and enabling new business models," commented Bitkraft Ventures founding general partner Malte Barth.

