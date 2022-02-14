Deal

Return Entertainment raises €5.3 million in funding to create cloud-native games

Funding led by Bitkraft Ventures

Date Type Companies involved Size
February 14th, 2022 investment Bitkraft Ventures
Return Entertainment 		$6m
Return Entertainment raises €5.3 million in funding to create cloud-native games
By , Staff Writer

Finland-based Return Entertainment has announced the raising of €5.3 million ($6 million) in a funding round led by Bitkraft Ventures.

Sisu Game Ventures, Vgames, 1Up Fund, and Smok Ventures also participated in the funding round.

Return Entertainment was founded in 2019 by industry veterans such as CEO Antti Sartanen, CTO Tuomas Paavola (co-Founder of Immersal), and lead designer Toni Hollming (co-founder of Helsinki GameWorks).

The company’s intention following the funding is to develop games appealing to casual and mid-core audiences, with games of console quality and impressive visuals that are both easy to join and playable across devices.

"Cloud-native gaming is basically gaming on steroids; you have the same devices that gamers already play on, but suddenly the experiences are more accessible, shareable and rich in visuals and simulations," said Sartanen.

"With the right combination of technology and game design, we can come up with incredible new types of games that were not previously possible, including games with more detailed worlds and physics, meaningful games that can be joined in an instant."

In development

Currently, Return Entertainment is making two initial games that will use the cloud to make games cross-playable between mobile, tablet and PC browsers.

"Cloud-native gaming enables developers to offer deeply immersive 3D experiences at the convenience of a single click, making AAA more accessible to everyone and enabling new business models," commented Bitkraft Ventures founding general partner Malte Barth.

PortalOne recently revealed that it has raised $60 million following its oversubscribed Series A funding round, which was led by Tiger Global.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Sep 22nd, 2021

FuzzyBot raises $3.5 million for co-op games starting with Switch

News Jun 10th, 2020

PGC Digital: Garena's valuation has grown by 23 times in six years, according to Bitkfraft Ventures

Interview Dec 26th, 2019

Bitkraft's Malte Barth on the success' of 2019 and what to expect in 2020

News Dec 1st, 2021

Sneaky Panda raises $6 million for novel 'luck-puzzler' mobile games

News Nov 2nd, 2021

Splash raises $20 million for Roblox music game

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies