Delta Force hits $300m on mobile after record daily revenue

Delta Force has generated $300m between Google Play and the App Store.

96% of player spending has come from China.

Team Jade’s Delta Force has hit $300 million in gross player spending on mobile five months after its release.

Since launching globally on April 21st this year, the tactical shooter surpassed $300m on September 21st, according to AppMagic estimates of player spending on the App Store and Google Play.

The figure doesn’t include spending on PC, console or alternative mobile marketplaces in China - but does include mobile App Store revenue from the country pre-global launch.

Players in China have had access to the game since late 2024 and have maintained a major lead in mobile player spending since, accounting for 96% of spend over the game’s lifetime. This means Chinese players have spent $294.1m in-game out of a total $303.5m globally.

The US is the game’s second-biggest contributor at just 1% of spending, or $2.9m. Japan ranks third at $2.5m.

Currently, no other market has surpassed $1m in player spending between the two major mobile stores.

Summer surge

Delta Force has hit its latest milestone after a revenue surge this summer. Monthly spend increased by 166% in July to $62.4m and remained above $50m in August. Previously, its record was $29.7m in May.

More recently, daily player spending has hit record highs this September, peaking at $9.3m on the 19th. This was up 333% compared to one week earlier on the 12th.

Delta Force started September with $1.3m in daily player spending. Now, the month is on track to become the mobile title's most lucrative yet.

In-game events during this growth period have included a bi-weekly summer challenge, the Summer Pass from July to August, "accelerating quests" and a treasure hunt. A collaboration also took place with Norwegian DJ Alan Walker last month, which introduced multiple bundles to the store.

And, most recently, this September the game has introduced special event modes and challenges like the Warfare Challenge and Gator Frenzy, the latter sending players into crocodile lairs.

Delta Force also surpassed 10m downloads in its first four days.

