Valorant Mobile is China’s most successful mobile launch of 2025 with 50m MAUs

Valorant Mobile had more DAUs and gross receipts in its first month than any other Chinese mobile release of 2025.

Delta Force surpassed 30m DAUs in September.

Valorant Mobile has had the most successful launch of any mobile game in China this year, according to Tencent’s latest financial report.

Released on August 19th, the title had more daily active users and gross receipts in its first month than any other Chinese mobile launch of 2025, it was claimed.

Tencent cited Sensor Tower and QuestMobile data to reinforce its claim and noted that after Valorant Mobile’s launch, DAUs and gross receipts also hit a record high in the PC version this September. This was attributed to new esports-themed weapons.

Overall, the Valorant franchise more than doubled its monthly active users from July to October, now exceeding 50 million.

Across the portfolio

Tencent’s financials also highlighted other games’ milestones, such as Honor of Kings’ 10th anniversary this October. The game reached 139m daily active users at this time, while its gross receipts grew year-over-year across Q3 as a whole.

Delta Force, meanwhile, surpassed 30m DAUs in September and was among the top three games in the industry by gross receipts in Q3.

The successes of various companies where Tencent holds shares were also noted, such as Supercell’s Clash Royale. After a major comeback this year with significant overhauls, Tencent confirmed that the 2016 title saw monthly DAUs and gross receipts at an all-time high this September. In Q3, Clash Royale’s gross receipts increased by more than 400% Y/Y.

PUBG Mobile was also noted to have seen an increase in gross receipts this Q3.

"During the third quarter of 2025, we achieved solid revenue and earnings growth, reflecting healthy trends across games, marketing services, and fintech and business services," said Tencent chairman and CEO Ma Huateng.

"Our strategic investments in AI are benefitting us in business areas such as ad targeting and game engagement, as well as in efficiency enhancement areas such as coding, and game and video production."

Among its broader results, Tencent’s financials revealed a 15% Y/Y revenue rise to RMB 192.9 billion ($27.3bn), while gross profit rose 22% to RMB 108.8bn ($15.4bn).