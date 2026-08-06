Devolver Digital eyes deal to take publisher private

Indie games publisher Devolver Digital has proposed a deal to take the company private and cease trading on the UK’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM), a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange.

The proposal has been submitted to shareholders as of August 6th. A general meeting will take place on September 8th to vote on taking the company private. Such a move would require the approval of 75% or more of the votes cast by shareholders.

Should the deal to take the company private be approved, Devolver aims to be delisted from AIM as of September 16th, 2026.

"Devolver and its board are seeking shareholder approval to delist believing becoming a private company is in the best interests of Devolver, its employees, its partners, and its Shareholders as a whole," a company spokesperson told PocketGamer.biz

"The purpose is simple and positive. Being private will allow the Devolver Digital team, especially the finance, legal, and executive team, to singularly focus on the long-term health of the company and less on satisfying the requirements of the public market, which have nothing to do with being a successful game publisher."

Indie-focused publisher

Devolver Digital first went public in November 2021 with a value of around $950 million. After reaching a peak in January 2022, the company’s share price has declined over the following years. At the time of writing, the publisher has a market cap of £39.59m (approximately $53m).

Devolver’s portfolio of published games includes Reigns: The Witcher, Enter the Gungeon, The Talos Principle 2, Cult of the Lamb, Poinpy and many more.